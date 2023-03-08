The actor is gearing up to play Wolverine once more in Deadpool 3.

Hugh Jackman shares look at his intense diet to bulk up for Wolverine role

It's the Incredible Bulk.

Hugh Jackman is busy preparing to once again don the adamantium claws of Wolverine in Deadpool 3, and he's sharing a peek at his specially-created diet in the process.

On Monday, the actor tweeted out a pair of photos of the food, writing, "Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst .. Becoming. Wolverine. Again."

The photos reveal six individually packaged meals with labels denoting what's inside and how many calories they contain. These meals include black bass with veggie rice and herb sauce (2,000 calories), Patagonia Chinook salmon with potatoes (2,100 calories), two chicken burgers with sweet potatoes (around 1,000 calories each), and two grass-fed sirloin with noodle dishes (1,100 calories each).

The snaps are the most recent in a string of posts by Jackman and his Deadpool 3 costar Ryan Reynolds, who have playfully been trying to troll each other with their various workouts and diet regimens.

Last month, Reynolds posted a photo of him and his trainer with two 60-pound barbells in each hand, and took a jab at his friend in the caption. "I'm not training for Deadpool," read Reynolds' Instagram Story. "I'm training to spend several months with @thehughjackman — who's not as nice as everyone thinks."

Jackman later posted his own workout photo in response, writing, "He's only 46. I'm older. But it's not a competition."

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds | Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

The Aussie actor has been open about his intense regimens before. During an appearance on The Late Show in January, Jackman, who was starring on Broadway at the time, told host Stephen Colbert that he was in the process of upping his caloric intake.

"I'm building up. I'm on about 4,500-5,000 calories at the moment," Jackman said at the time. "I wore a heart rate monitor [for 'The Music Man'] because my trainer said, 'I need to know what I'm working with here, because I'm trying to bulk you up.' I burned 1,500 calories in the show, eight times a week. So she goes: 'Oh, you gotta eat.' So I was eating 4,500 calories a day, it was not pretty. Now I'm just eating and training."

Jackman publicly retired the role of the clawed mutant with 2017's Logan, after playing the character multiple times throughout the X-Men film franchise. However, in September last year, he and Reynolds announced together that the character was unretiring for Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 is slated to burst its way into theaters on Nov. 8, 2024.

