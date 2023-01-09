Hugh Jackman says he never took steroids to play Wolverine

The X-Men star, who is set to reprise the role of Logan in Deadpool 3, says he trained his body 'the old school way' by eating many, many chickens.

Hugh Jackman pushed his body to great lengths over the years to play the Marvel superhero Wolverine. But the actor said he never went so far as to take steroids.

"No," Jackman said when asked about steroid use on Sunday's episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace. "I love my job, and I love Wolverine. I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, 'I don't love it that much.' So no, I just did it the old school way."

The Wolverine Hugh Jackman's body as it looked in his final appearances as Wolverine | Credit: James Fisher/ 20th Century Studios

Apparently the "old school way" involved eating a whole lot of chicken.

"I tell you, I've eaten more chickens...I'm so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and to the chickens of the world," Jackman told host Chris Wallace. "Literally the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I'm in trouble."

Although it seemed like Jackman had said farewell to the adamantium-clawed mutant with 2017's Logan, he's set to reprise the role of Wolverine at last one more time in Deadpool 3 alongside his good friend Ryan Reynolds.

"This story is pre-Logan," Jackman clarified to Wallace. "I really thought I was done. I was at peace with it. I got asked every day either in interviews or Ryan Reynolds ringing me 'Can we do it again?', I'm like, 'No, I'm done.' But my wife said, 'You know, after this, what is it you really want to do?' And I was just driving down a day later. And it came to me like that. Because when I keep thinking of me and Ryan, of Deadpool and Wolverine, which are classic comic book rivals, there's also a dynamic that I've never really got to do before as Wolverine and I just thought this is gonna be fun, something I've never done before. And I can't wait."

