Hugh Jackman's daughter hilariously shut down his 'nerdy dad dancing' skills
He might be the star of The Greatest Showman, but Hugh Jackman's adorably dorky dancing is no match for his daughter's critical eye.
The Oscar-nominated actor told PEOPLE and EW at the Toronto International Film Festival that his 17-year-old daughter gave him some humbling feedback when he asked for her reaction to a dance move he wanted to do opposite Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, and Anthony Hopkins in their new movie The Son.
"I did say to my daughter that I have this scene, and the only clue I have [for the character's approach] is that there's a famous hip sway. I said, 'I've been workshopping a few ideas, what do you think?'" he recalled. "I started to do it and she goes, 'Dad, is the idea that you're doing nerdy dad dancing?'"
Jackman said he responded in the affirmative, to which she replied: "You've got it, just roll the camera."
In filmmaker Florian Zeller's directorial follow-up to the Oscar-winning drama The Father, Jackman plays a man raising a new baby with a younger woman (Kirby). But when his ex-wife (Dern) arrives at his home with their teenage son (Zen McGrath), his world is thrown into chaos.
The Son is set for theatrical release on Nov. 11. Watch Jackman's interview at the PEOPLE and EW video studio above.
