Hugh Grant will never forget the hot dogs he ate on Two Weeks Notice set: They 'blew my a-- out'

Coney Island hot dogs do not agree with Hugh Grant's stomach.

During a joint appearance with Dungeons & Dragons costar Chris Pine on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Grant once again recounted the story of his fabled Comic-Con hot dog stalker and acknowledged that he has quite an unsavory history with hot dogs. The actor shared that he once fell ill while filming a movie with Sandra Bullock after eating one too many Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs.

"In Coney Island, New York, I was shooting a film with Sandra Bullock and at lunch time they all said, 'Oh, well, you must have a Nathan's hot dog. They're famous,'" Grant began. "Right-o, you know, when in Rome. So I went off and had a Nathan's hot dog and it was the most delicious thing I've ever eaten in my entire life. So I thought I'll have another!"

After Grant had two, he thought, "Frankly now that I've got started I'll have a couple more," he said. The actor ate four hot dogs in all. "But what no one explained to me is that there's some ingredient that has an effect on a digestive system, famously with these hot dogs," Grant said. "So I was, to put it delicately, very late back to the make-up trailer."

He continued, "And when I got there, they said, 'Are you OK?' and I said, 'Well I'm not sure my Nathan's hot dogs really agreed with me.' And it was a Brooklyn make-up girl and she said, 'What, did it blow your a-- out?' I said, 'Yes, it blew my a-- out, yes.'"

Corden, in hysterics, acknowledged that he knew the story, but Grant "telling it is so much better."

Though Grant didn't specify the film, he starred opposite Bullock in the 2002 rom-com Two Weeks Notice, centered on a lawyer (Bullock) who enlists the help of an arrogant, womanizing real estate developer (Grant) to stop the destruction of her childhood Coney Island community center. Hot dogs make a cameo in the film — notably, a scene where Grant's character pays a vendor $100 for one.

Hugh Grant and Sandra Bullock in 'Two Weeks Notice' Hugh Grant and Sandra Bullock in 'Two Weeks Notice' | Credit: Everett Collection

Grant revealed earlier this year that he "couldn't shake" a hot dog stalker while promoting Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at Comic-Con last summer. "There was only one person at that convention who really loved me, and he was dressed for the whole three days as a hot dog," Grant told Collider. "And he followed me wherever I went. I couldn't shake him. I was terrified. I still have nightmares about him."

The good news is that there are no hot dogs in Dungeons & Dragons. There is, however, an ungodly amount of K-Y Jelly.

