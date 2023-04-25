Add this one to Hugh Grant's list of iconic roles.

The actor who palled around with Paddington Bear and grappled with the world of Dungeons & Dragons on the big screen was revealed as an Oompa Loompa in Wonka, the upcoming Willy Wonka movie starring Timothée Chalamet as the future chocolatier.

Grant's Oompa Loompa made his debut in footage that was screened at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas, but video has not been widely released online for the public. Chalamet's Wonka discovers the orange-skinned lad in a glass case, in which Grant performs a little jig for the audience's amusement.

"I think it's the first time people saw Hugh grant as the Oompa Loompa. It was a trip," Chalamet said on the CinemaCon stage. "Hugh is one of our greats… It was a dream to work with him."

Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka in Wonka, Hugh Grant arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' "Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" at Regency Village Theatre on March 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Hugh Grant is playing an Oompa Loompa in the 'Wonka' prequel movie | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The prequel will center on a young Wonka and his adventures before he opened the world's most famous chocolate factory. A new take on the character popularized in Roald Dahl's 1964 children's novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the film will be helmed by Paddington director Paul King, who wrote the screenplay alongside Simon Farnaby. Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Colman, and Rowan Atkinson also star.

The footage shown at CinemaCon also gave us glimpses at Colman's character, Wonka developing a chocolate that makes people fly, and general whimsey.

"Every good thing in this world started with a dream, so you hold on to yours," says a character played by actress Sally Hawkins.

Chalamet revealed last year that he had seven musical numbers in the upcoming iteration (rap sequence, anyone?). "This movie is so sincere, it's so joyous," Chalamet told British Vogue, adding of his experience onset, "I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f--- you want at the wall, you know? And I guess what I'm realizing is that one's personal life, one's adult life, can be quite boring, and the artist's life can still be extraordinary."

Wonka will be the third film adaptation of the character: Gene Wilder starred as the iconic candyman in 1971's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, followed by Johnny Depp in 2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. It will not be the last, though, as Taika Waititi is also set to write, direct, and executive produce an animated series centered on the Oompa-Loompas who work in Wonka's factory.

Wonka arrives in theaters Dec. 15.

— Additional reporting by Lauren Huff.