Hugh Grant asked Emma Thompson if Love Actually is their 'most psychotic' film after first watch

Love may actually be all around, but it was a bit lacking the first time Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson saw the finished version of Love Actually.

In a new 20th anniversary special for the film, host Diane Sawyer asks Thompson if she remembers the first time she saw the now beloved holiday film. Thompson does — because it was a distinctive moment with her costar Grant, with whom she'd also starred with in Sense and Sensibility, The Remains of the Day, and Impromptu.

"Hugh came up behind me as we were walking out and said, 'Is that the most psychotic thing we've ever been in?'" Thompson remembers in the promo for the special.

Grant responds sheepishly in the trailer, asking, "Did I say that?"

Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant in Love Actually Credit: Everett

The anniversary special, which EW has your first look at above, also features sit-downs with other cast members including Bill Nighy, Laura Linney, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Writer-director Richard Curtis also appears.

Love Actually follows an interconnected ensemble in the five weeks leading up to Christmas as they encounter love in a myriad of forms, from triumphant to tragic. Thompson and Grant play brother and sister in the film, with Thompson as housewife Karen and Grant as David, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The special is said to be a "look at how the film became a beloved Christmas tradition and a global sensation, with new insight into behind-the-scenes secrets and iconic scenes." It's also a heartfelt look at the film's message and its continued relevance in our world, ravaged by the impact of a global pandemic. Perhaps Emma Thompson says it best: "[It's about] love and all its messiness and its unexpectedness in that you'll find love in the weirdest places."

The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special will air on ABC at 8 p.m. on Nov. 29 (and be available on-demand on Hulu the next day). Watch the video above for more.

