Boston news anchor says she's been fired for making cameo in Hubie Halloween

Trick-or-fired.

Adam Sandler's latest Netflix film Hubie Halloween has unsurprisingly been a hit since its release last week (maybe more surprising is that it's not as bad as expected). Unfortunately for Alaina Pinto, who has a small role, it wasn't so well-received by her employer. The local news anchor shared on social media that she has been fired by Boston's WHDH Channel 7 News, saying that her appearance "violated my contract."

"Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News," she wrote on social media. "I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you. Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, Hubie Halloween. In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved."

In a film that stars the likes of Sandler, Shaquille O'Neal, Maya Rudolph, Kevin James, and many more, Pinto fittingly appears as a morning news anchor. Her character is dressed up as Harley Quinn for a broadcast, only to soon discover that her fellow female on-air talent have all done the same.

No word yet on what June Squibb's superiors have to say about all of her inappropriate T-shirts, such as "Boner Donor" and "I Shaved My Balls for This?"