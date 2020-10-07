Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween ends with tribute to his late Grown Ups son Cameron Boyce

Adam Sandler's new Netflix movie Hubie Halloween is very silly and very much an Adam Sandler Netflix movie, but it also ends with a beautiful tribute to his late Grown Ups son Cameron Boyce.

Midway through the credits of the Halloween comedy, which was released on Wednesday, a picture of Boyce is shown along with the message: "In loving memory of CAMERON BOYCE. Gone way too soon and one of the kindest, coolest, funniest, and most talented kids we knew. You live on forever in our hearts and are truly missed every day."

Boyce, best known for his roles on Disney Channel’s Descendants and Jessie, died in July 2019 at the age of 20 after suffering an epileptic seizure. The young actor starred as one of Sandler's two spoiled sons in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

Back in May, on what would have been Boyce's 21st birthday, Sandler posted a photo of Boyce on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday to Cameron. Would have been 21 years old. Such a great kid. We all miss him a lot. Especially his incredible family,"

Now streaming on Netflix, Hubie Halloween also features many more of Sandler and Boyce's Grown Ups costars, including Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, Steve Buscemi, and Rob Schneider.