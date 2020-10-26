How to watch Halloween Kills, The Craft: Legacy, and Freaky panels at BlumFest 2020

Blumhouse Productions is un-canceling Halloween.

“This year has sidelined a lot for all of us, but Halloween is a treasured season at Blumhouse," said Jason Blum in a statement. "So we conceived BlumFest to celebrate with our fans via a virtual event that will feature exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage on an upcoming release or two."

The list of participants will include Jamie Lee Curtis, ​Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Ethan Hawke, the cast of The Craft: Legacy, and Blum himself.

The Craft: Legacy will be released on PVOD Oct. 28 while Freaky arrives on cinema screens Nov. 13. Horror fans will have to wait until October 2021 to see Halloween Kills.

Watch the trailer for The Craft: Legacy above.

