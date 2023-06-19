How to watch the Indiana Jones movies in order

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

The movie that started it all follows archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) as he tries to locate the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis can get their hands on its mysterious mythical powers. Co-creators George Lucas and Steven Spielberg sought to recapture the spirit of old-school adventure serials from their childhood with modern technology and massive production value — and, no surprise, they pulled it off. The final product established a breathtaking period aesthetic and maintained an exhilarating pace that rivaled every action-adventure movie that came before it.

Set in 1936, Raiders begins with a legendary opening sequence in Peru in which Indy's pursuit of an ancient golden idol pits him against rival adventurer René Belloq (Paul Freeman) and duplicitous sidekick Satipo (Alfred Molina) in a booby-trapped temple. Almost immediately, we're treated to some of the most iconic moments in adventure film history: Indy swapping the artifact with a bag of sand, snatching his fedora as a door comes crashing down, and barely outrunning an enormous boulder.

After catching his breath enough to teach at Marshall College, Indy reconnects with his old flame Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) and embarks on his quest to find the Ark's hidden resting place, lest it fall into the wrong hands. The next sub-two hours gallop along at a breakneck speed as Indy punches his way out of a burning Nepalese bar, evades adversaries in a Cairo marketplace, escapes a pit full of snakes, fights enemies under an airplane, chases a Nazi truck on the back of a horse, and avoids having his face melted off by the power of Yahweh.

Raiders owes much of its success to the electrifying, enduring performances from Ford and Allen. The former uses his signature sarcastic swagger to create a scrappy, romantic action hero who's an exhausted perennial underdog, while the latter blends a warm, bubbly demeanor with a tough, no-nonsense attitude that makes Marion a formidable match for Indy. They each possess considerable cleverness and physical toughness that make them perfect onscreen partners, and their screwball banter ensures that all of their conversations are a blast to watch. Beneath it all is impeccable direction from Spielberg with an assist from John Williams' unforgettable score.

Where to watch Raiders of the Lost Ark: Disney+ and Paramount+