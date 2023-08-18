How to watch In the Mood for Love, Prince Henry's favorite movie in Red, White & Royal Blue

Prince Henry has classy taste.

The fictional British prince (Nicholas Galitzine) at the center of Red, White & Royal Blue is a hopeless romantic at heart, so when Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) asks him what his favorite movie is, of course, his response is an all-time romantic classic, 2000's In the Mood for Love.

Alex, the first son of the United States, has never heard of it. "Sometimes I forget how uncultured you Americans are," Henry quips. "It is only the swooniest movie of all time."

He's not wrong (and yes, Alex, swooniest is a word). The Wong Kar-wai movie is a romantic classic, known for its superb rendering of unrealized yearning and missed connections. It's the perfect movie for Henry's tastes, given that he's a royal who has had to hide his sexuality, thus existing in a similar space of repressed longing for much of his life.

RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE, IN THE MOOD FOR LOVE Nicholas Galitzine in 'Red, White & Royal Blue;' Maggie Cheung in 'In the Mood for Love' | Credit: Everett Collection (2)

The movie, which is often included on lists of the greatest films of all time, follows Su Li-zhen (Maggie Cheung) and Chow Mo-wan (Tony Leung), next-door neighbors in 1960s Hong Kong. The two form a bond as they realize that their spouses are having an affair. Eventually, that bond grows to attraction (perhaps even love), but they make an agreement not to act on it to avoid committing the same wrongs as their partners.

The film is also known for its lush visual imagery, which has inspired many other filmmakers, including Sofia Coppola while making Lost in Translation. Coppola even thanked Wong Kar-wai in her Oscar acceptance speech for Best Original Screenplay.

If you want to get cultured in Henry's eyes, it's easy to watch In the Mood for Love. As of Aug. 2023, the film is currently available to stream on Max and the Criterion Channel. It's also only $2.99 to rent on Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, YouTube, and more. And your local library might even have a copy in its DVD collection given the film's status as a 21st-century classic.

