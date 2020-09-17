How to watch the star-studded Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read

Fast Times at Ridgemont High type Movie

Class is about to be back in session at Ridgemont High.

"We’re so excited to finally bring you our Fast Times table read in what I must say is the coolest virtual classroom I’ve ever been in," Cook said in a statement. "This amazing group of performers were absolutely committed to supporting two vital organizations—CORE and Reform Alliance—and we’re thrilled to share ridiculously fun scenes from our little class project. We hope everyone who tunes in will Click ‘Donate’ and give what they can—no amount is too small (or big!)."

You can watch the hour-long event at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Thursday via CORE's Facebook page and TikTok handle. It will also stream through the LiveXLive platform. Tune in to find out who's playing who, as the actors' roles are being kept under wraps (McConaughey's got to be Spicoli, though, right?), and to see another reunion between former power couple Pitt and Aniston.

You can also check out a promo for the table read above, featuring an apparently unplanned appearance from Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen.

Related content: