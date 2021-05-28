Hide your Dalmatians: Cruella lands on Disney+ today
As the song goes, "If she doesn't scare you, no evil thing will."
Cruella, the long-awaited live-action origin story about one of Disney's most popular love-to-hate villains, lands on Disney+ and in theaters today. Starring Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Joel Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Paul Walter Hauser, the film follows a young Estella De Vil (Stone) working as a fashion designer in punk-rock 1970s London and her path that leads her to become the iconic Dalmatian-stealing villain.
Like hundreds of other releases, Cruella was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and subjected to a hybrid release strategy by Disney. Following in the footsteps of Raya and the Last Dragon and Mulan (and setting the stage for Black Widow), the film is available on Disney+ only via Premier Access, which costs $29.99 for existing subscribers.
Watch now: Cruella, $29.99 at disneyplus.com
To stream Cruella, viewers will first need a subscription to Disney+, which costs $7.99 per month alone or $6.67 per month through the year-long, one-time-payment subscription. It's also available through a Disney+ bundle that includes ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu for $13.99 per month, or with ad-free Hulu for $19.99 per month.
Once viewers have a subscription, they can buy Cruella by paying the extra $29.99 fee. The movie will remain available in their Disney+ library for as long as their account is active. Cruella (and other Premier Access movies) will also be available for download through the Disney+ app on Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire Tablet tablets and phones.
First reactions to Cruella were positive, with critics praising Stone's portrayal of the English heiress and villain (you can read EW's full verdict here). The "Disneyfied Devil Wears Prada" was also highly anticipated for its grunge-themed sartorial choices, with 45+ costumes created just for Stone by Oscar-winning Mad Max: Fury Road costume designer Jenny Beavan. MAC Cosmetics even launched a Cruella-inspired makeup collection.
The four original 101 Dalmatians animated and live-action films (the latter starring Glenn Close) are also available on Disney+ for those who want to catch up on the entire series. Stream them all on Disney+ today, and purchase Cruella with Premier Access here.
