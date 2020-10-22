How to watch Borat Subsequent Moviefilm for free

Borat type Movie

If news of the new Borat film has you asking, "Very nice, how much?," don't fret.

Borat 2, or Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan to be precise, has caused quite the stir in light of the news that it contains a compromising scene involving former New York City mayor and current personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani.

The new mockumentary sees the titular reporter (played again by Sacha Baron Cohen) being sent once more to the U.S., this time to present a bribe to a Trump ally in order for his home country of Kazakhstahn to get in the good graces of the Trump administration.

Unlike some other films, such as Disney's Mulan, that have gone to streaming services at an additional cost, Borat 2 hits Amazon Prime Video exclusively on Friday at 12 a.m. PT, where it will be available to Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Video members for free.

Those that don't currently have an account can sign up for a free one-month trial. The film, as well as all of Amazon's originals (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel! The Boys! Utopia!) and the entire catalogue of films currently listed on Amazon Prime Video, will also be available to watch under the trial period.

