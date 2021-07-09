Black Widow lands on Disney+ today! Here's how to stream with Premier Access
Thanos might've warned of "no resurrections" in Avengers: Infinity War, but he never said anything about backstories and prequels.
Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson's fan-favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero who met her untimely demise in Infinity War, is back on the silver screen today in her eponymous standalone movie of the same name that takes audiences to events after Captain America: Civil War. The character's solo feature was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is finally streaming on Disney+ with Premier Access and simultaneously in movie theaters.
To watch it online, viewers will first need a fully active membership to Disney+ alone or one of its many bundle plans, then purchase Black Widow through Premier Access with a one-off fee of $29.99. Once bought, the movie will remain in subscribers' content library for as long as their Disney+ subscription is active.
The first big release by Marvel that kicks off its full-throttle 2021 movie calendar (which includes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home), Black Widow has already garnered glowing responses. Critics particularly praise Florence Pugh's new character, Yelena, alongside the fight choreography and elaborate set-pieces all but guaranteed in a MCU blockbuster.
Set in the aftermath of Civil War and before the events of Infinity War, Black Widow sees Natasha Romanoff drawn back to her Russian KGB origins where she must confront "unfinished business," according to trailers. She reunites with her "parents," David Harbour's Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz's Melina Vostokoff, alongside Pugh as a fellow Black Widow, to face off Ray Winstone's villain Dreykov of the Red Room where Romanoff was first trained.
"I feel really proud of this film and I think it's great to go out on a high note," said Johansson in an interview on ABC's Good Morning America. "This movie is so different from any other Marvel film that we've done so far, so yeah... like I said, it's bittersweet."
Don't miss her final outing as the iconic MCU character — start streaming Black Widow on Disney+ today.
