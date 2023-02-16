'How to Train Your Dragon' is getting a live-action remake

Get ready for dragons of a different house, coming in 2025.

Universal Pictures pulls a Disney with live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon

Universal Pictures will release a live-action adaptation of Dreamworks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon on Mar. 14, 2025.

The film will be written and directed by Dean DeBlois, who has helmed all three films in the animated trilogy, 2010's How to Train Your Dragon, 2014's How to Train Your Dragon 2, and 2019's How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

Based on the books by Cressida Cowell, the How to Train Your Dragon series follows the adventures of awkward Viking teenager Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel) who befriends a dragon, which are traditionally feared and hunted by his people. He names the dragon Toothless and together they come of age, while fighting humanity's anti-dragon prejudice.

DeBlois co-wrote the first film with Will Davies and Chris Sanders, sharing directing duties with Sanders, and the film went on to gross nearly $500 million globally and receive Academy Award nominations for Best Animated Film and Best Score. DeBlois handled writing and directing duties on the final two installments in the trilogy, each earning Best Animated Film Oscar nominations.The franchise has made more than $1.6 billion worldwide.

In addition to Baruchel, the voice cast of the trilogy has included America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and TJ Miller. The films also spawned several TV series, airing on Cartoon Network, Netflix, Peacock, and Hulu.

While Disney has had its fair share of successes — and Pinocchio — with its live-action remakes, this is new territory for Dreamworks Animation, which owns other beloved franchises just waiting to be potentially ruined for future generations like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and Puss in Boots. We'll see if How to Train Your Dragon soars or sinks when it premieres in 2025.

