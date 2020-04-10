Bored at home? Pixar artist teaches how to draw Onward character

Onward (2020 movie) type Movie genre Animated,

Fantasy,

Family

Are you desperately searching for new activities to do at home during the age of self-quarantine? Pixar artist Louise Smythe is here to help ease the boredom.

In the exclusive video above, Smythe, a story artist on Pixar's Onward, offers a tutorial on how to draw Laurel Lightfoot, the elf mother to elf brothers Ian (voiced by Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt). (Laurel is voiced by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.)

Onward, currently available to stream on Disney+ chronicles the adventure of Ian and Barley after they receive a wizard's staff to resurrect their late father for a day. The spell backfires and instead only conjures half of their father. When the siblings set off on a quest to finish what they started, Laurel goes in search and, in turn, has her own journey with her new friend the Manticore (Octavia Spencer).

Animators at Disney have been able to operate remotely these days, including Frozen's Hyrum Osmond, who's been developing a series of Olaf digital shorts.

As part of the Mouse House's #DrawWithDisney campaign, Smythe joins a number of creatives across Disney's studios to offer tutorials. Mark Henn, supervising animator on The Lion King and directing animator on The Little Mermaid, taught viewers how to draw Simba and Ariel. Frozen and Frozen 2's Elsa animation supervisor Wayne Unten showed how to draw Elsa, and Osmond, the Olaf animation supervisor on the first film, showed how to draw Olaf.

