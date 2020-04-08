Beanie Feldstein rocks out with her frock out in How to Build a Girl trailer

Though you can't become a woman through an array of wigs, hats, and an eccentric wardrobe of fabulous clothes alone, Booksmart and Lady Bird breakout Beanie Feldstein sure tries as an aspiring music journalist searching for her adult voice in the first trailer for the coming-of-age dramedy How to Build a Girl.

Based on Caitlin Moran's novel of the same name, the British film follows Feldstein as a quirky 16-year-old, Johana Morrigan, who uses her wild imagination to dream beyond her standard life in 1993 Wolverhampton.

After a self-important journalist collective balks at her creative writing submission, Johana eventually finds a way to live out her fantasies by reinventing herself as Dolly Wilde, a mighty music critic with a particular brand of impossible-to-please taste and eye-popping fashion sense that catapults her to industry fame (for better or worse).

At the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where the Coky Giedroyć-directed film premiered to positive critical reviews, Feldstein told EW she worked in a local gift shop to perfect her British accent before cameras rolled.

“I had to speak in an accent the whole time,” the American actress said. “I was shaking like a kid on the first day of school. I was like, ‘Please don’t make me go in!'”

How to Build a Girl — also starring Alfie Allen, Paddy Considine, Chris O'Dowd, and Emma Thompson — is scheduled for a theatrical and digital release beginning May 8. Watch the new trailer above.

Image zoom IFC Films

Related content: