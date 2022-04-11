How The Night House created a terrifying ghost entity out of foam and newsprint

How does a production team create nothing? The Night House's effects designer Patrick Horvath breaks it down.

With director David Bruckner's The Night House now available to stream on HBO Max, the special effects team is conjuring behind-the-scenes details about the psychological horror film starring Rebecca Hall.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, effects designer Patrick Horvath shared how the special and visual effects teams created the invisible ghost entity (dubbed "Nothing") that terrorizes Hall's unmoored widow, Beth, during the course of the unnerving film.

The Night House follows Beth, reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, as she's left alone in the lakeside home that he built for her. Disturbing visions of a ghostly presence soon begin to torment her, and, against the advice of friends, Beth digs through her late husband's belongings.

How does a special effects team go about creating nothing? In his fascinating breakdown, complete with stills from the film and behind-the-scenes looks, Horvath shows how the illusion of Nothing is rooted in foam, DIY moldings, window treatments, forced-perspective, negative space, and a lot of trial and error.

"The challenge was to figure out a forced-perspective negative space man that would form out of a confluence of edges," Horvath explained, noting that frosted window treatments and lighting helped create a subtle reflection of Nothing.

During a scene where Nothing suddenly emerges from behind a pillar, the team used foam core to experiment with the shape of the entity's head and cuts of high-density urethane boards to form a DIY molding (a cost-effective alternative to custom molding) to assist with the outline of Nobody's body.

Horvath and his team used an arched doorway to help create the illusion of the top of the entity's head in a hallway shot, with framed photos completing the rest of Nothing's form, including the shoulders.

"All in all, this was definitely one of the most challenging jobs I've ever had, but it was incredibly satisfying work," Horvath reflected, adding, "Go watch (or re-watch) THE NIGHT HOUSE. Lots of incredible work made it on camera, and a ton of talented people worked their asses off behind camera to make it happen."

