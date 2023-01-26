Here's how Teen Wolf: The Movie explains Stiles' absence

Warning: This post contains spoilers about Teen Wolf: The Movie.

It's been the question on the mind of every Teen Wolf fan since the moment they announced a follow-up film: If Dylan O'Brien isn't part of the movie, how will they explain Stiles' absence? Well, now that the movie is out, we have the answer.

If you were one of those fans who was holding out hope that this was all a lie and O'Brien would show up, we have bad news. But you can't have Teen Wolf: The Movie and not at least mention Stiles. After all, he's Stilinski's (Linden Ashby) son, Scott's (Tyler Posey) best friend, and Lydia's (Holland Roden) boyfriend. Or at least he was. Let's get into it!

Teen Wolf Dylan O'Brien on 'Teen Wolf' | Credit: Everett Collection

The first mention of Stiles in the film is pretty simple. As Mason (Khylin Rhambo), Stilinski, and Derek (Tyler Hoechlin) work a crime scene, there's mention of whether they should call in the FBI... or whether Stilinski should simply call his son. So, suffice it to say, Stiles is working at the FBI! But as for why he doesn't return to Beacon Hills to help Scott and company deal with the Nogitsune — a villain that had a very personal connection to Stiles in season 3 — that's a little vaguer.

The film never directly references why Stiles can't make it or even if they call him, but one thing that does point to his absence is the fact that Lydia reveals that the two of them recently broke up. Before Stydia shippers start to riot, let's add that Lydia broke up with Stiles to protect him: She explains that she started to have a recurring dream where she and Stiles got in a car accident, and Stiles died. After she had the dream a few times, she started to fear that it was less of a dream and more of a premonition. So, she left Stiles, thinking that if she wasn't around to be in the car with him, he wouldn't have to die.

So at least their breakup didn't have anything to do with falling out of love?

The one other mention of Stiles comes in the form of his trusty Jeep, which is a central figure in the movie. It seems Stiles left it behind in Beacon Hills once it finally died, but Derek was able to get it running again. And now, Stilinski has officially handed over the keys to Derek's son, Eli (Vince Mattis). So even if Stiles isn't in Beacon Hills, his Jeep always will be.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is streaming on Paramount+ now.

