Legally Blonde screenwriters and cast members disagree about provocative alternate ending

Actress Jessica Cauffiel says the film almost ended with bisexual implications, but writer Karen McCullah denies such a scene ever existed.

Not everyone remembers things the same way. As the 20th anniversary of Legally Blonde arrives this month, cast and crew involved in the hit Reese Witherspoon comedy have shared their memories of filming it. Trouble is, not all of them agree, especially on the question of its alternate endings.

In an interview with the The New York Times, actress Jessica Cauffiel, who plays Margot, a college friend of Witherspoon's Elle Woods, remembers a lost ending for the movie that would've seen Elle pair up with Vivian (Selma Blair) in an evocative way.

LEGALLY BLONDE, Reese Witherspoon, Bruiser, 2001, photo: (c) MGM/courtesy Everett Collection Reese Witherspoon in 'Legally Blonde' | Credit: Everett Collection

"The first ending was Elle and Vivian in Hawaii in beach chairs, drinking margaritas and holding hands," Cauffiel told the Times. "The insinuation was either they were best friends or they had gotten together romantically."

Sounds like a match made in fan-fiction heaven, right? The only problem is that screenwriters Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith have no memory of the scene. Both told the Times that they "never wrote that ending," though actress Alanna Ubach says she does.

As other outlets like BuzzFeed picked up the story, McCullah took to Twitter to deny that such an ending ever existed. When one user cited the Times article as a source, McCullah responded in no uncertain terms, "I wrote the movie. I'm in the picture you just posted. The actress quoted was incorrect."

For more on the story of Legally Blonde's scrapped original ending, look no further than EW's 2018 feature that assembled McCullah, Smith, Blair, and Alanna Ubach to offer commentary on the film. In it, McCullah remembered what might've been.

"Originally it ended at the courthouse right after the trial," McCullah told EW. "Everyone was congratulating Elle, and Emmett [Luke Wilson] came up and gave her a big kiss."

She continued, "Then there was a tag where it was a year in the future and she and Vivian, who was now blonde, had started the Blonde Legal Defense Fund and they were in the quad handing out pamphlets."

As for why that conclusion got scrapped and reshot in favor of Elle's graduation speech, McCullah said, "The test-screening audience didn't feel like it was an exciting enough ending for her, success-wise. The kiss made it seem like it was a rom-com."