Michael B. Jordan has made no secret of his love for anime. Now that the actor has stepped into a more creative role as the director of Creed III in addition to being the lead, he's gotten the chance to put his own stylistic imprint on the boxing franchise. As a result, the epic battle between Jordan's Adonis Creed and Jonathan Majors' Damian Anderson resembles classic anime like Dragon Ball Z and Naruto as much as (if not more than) the classic Rocky films.

Majors confirmed as much in a recent interview with EW.

"He showed me a particular anime, and I wish I could tell you the name of it, but it was a particular story about these two kids who were warriors from different tribes who have become best friends and they were both outcasts," Majors tells EW. "He sent me a lot of it, and I watched a lot of it. I began to understand the language of the relationship between our guys. He's putting an anime filter on it, but at the same time it's very Black, very African-American. It's those things coming together."

For any viewers who are going into Creed III unfamiliar with anime, here's our guide to three clear touchstones that Jordan invokes in the film.

Dragon Ball Z

Outside of Creed, Jordan has also made a big impact on another franchise: the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His performance as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther is still regularly praised as one of the best villains in a Marvel movie – but one element of the character that's not sourced from American comic books is the outfit worn by Killmonger when he first arrives in Wakanda. The silver armor breastplate, yellow straps, and blue undershirt reminded some viewers of Vegeta, the lifelong rival of Dragon Ball Z protagonist Goku.

But there are even more Dragon Ball Z references in Creed III, which makes sense because both those stories are mostly about muscular guys punching each other. One moment, where Adonis and Damian simultaneously punch each other in the face, appears to be directly sourced from the battle between Goku and Majin Vegeta.

On top of that, Damian's whole motivation — to secure the boxing titles that he thinks belonged to him and were wrongfully stolen by Adonis while he languished in prison — mirrors Vegeta's resentment at Goku for becoming the legendary Super Saiyan warrior when he spent his whole life thinking that honor belonged to him as the royal prince of the Saiyan race.

Naruto

Jordan has previously called Naruto his favorite anime of all time, and even though Majors can't remember the name of the series his co-star showed him, the details he describes definitely sound similar.

The titular protagonist of Naruto is a wannabe ninja with big goals who befriends another lonely boy, Sasuke, early on in the series. Though they start as rivals, they become close friends after enduring painful battles together. But as the story goes on, their paths drift apart. Sasuke becomes consumed by the desire for revenge against his patricidal older brother and eventually leaves their village in search of greater (if darker) power. Naruto refuses to let him go, and the epic battles between these two friends-turned-combatants have clear echoes of Adonis and Damian's story.

Hajime no Ippo

There are anime shows for every type of genre you can imagine, so you better believe that some of them are actually about boxing. Of those, Hajime no Ippo is one that Jordan has cited by name in interviews related to Creed III.

The resemblance is clear in scenes such as the one linked above. As in Creed III, the boxers each strategize based on their opponent's trademark fighting styles to figure out when to strike at vulnerable body parts. But notice how, when these guys are in the ring, the rest of the crowd blacks out around them. That, too, is directly referenced in Jordan's film, when the big L.A. stadium where Damian and Adonis are fighting suddenly becomes a black void around them.

"How can I retain that feeling that I get when I watch Dragon Ball Z or Hajime no Ippo?" Jordan recently told the New York Times. "In anime, when two characters clash at certain moments, they go into a void where they're emotionally able to talk and communicate — it's usually a calm, all-white space or all-black space. So I was like, 'Man, it really makes sense to take these two guys to a place where they're having a private conversation but words aren't enough. They have to fight.'"

