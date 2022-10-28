The actor explained how Dwayne Johnson worked with him on his surprise role in the DC blockbuster.

Henry Cavill reveals how his Black Adam Superman cameo happened: 'It was all locked down'

"It's one of those things which we shot in secret in the U.K., and everyone amazingly kept quiet about it," Cavill revealed on Friday's Live With Kelly & Ryan, referencing his surprise return as Superman in a credits sequence at the end of the new DC blockbuster. "We were at a studio, so it was all locked down. No one gets in."

The 39-year-old actor, who first portrayed Clark Kent in 2013's Man of Steel, explained that the appearance came about thanks to producers Danny Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Johnson, who'd "been working very hard to make this happen."

"Over many years of conversation, it got to a point where they said, 'Right, okay, we are green-lit for this,'" he continued. "So I slipped into the suit and came to work."

When the show's host pressed Cavill on whether he'd return for another feature focused on Superman, he remained tight-lipped.

"I can't say anything official on what will or won't be happening, but there are murmurings," Cavill teased. "We'll see."

Cavill previously teased in an Instagram post that what fans saw in Black Adam is "just a very small taste of things to come" that he promised he'd get to "in time."

Following years of gestation, Black Adam recently opened at No. 1 at the domestic box office, pulling in $67 million across its opening weekend.

