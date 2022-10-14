When LeBron James is away, the kids will play in the first trailer for the House Party reboot

What would you do if you got hired to clean LeBron James' house while the basketball legend was conveniently out of town? The only answer is to throw caution to the wind, then throw the greatest house party mankind has ever known.

That's the plot of the remake of House Party, starring Jacob Latimore (The Chi) and Tosin Cole (Doctor Who) as a pair of cash-strapped friends who find themselves with an empty mansion begging for a good time. Cue all-star cameos from Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Lena Waithe, and a koala living its best life.

The original House Party, starring rap duo Kid n' Play, came out in 1990, spawning multiple sequels and becoming a cult classic. LeBron James already rebooted one '90s nostalgia trip with the award-winning (Razzies count) Space Jam: A New Legacy, but this time King James, who is also a producer on the film, appears to have restricted his on-screen presence to a hype-man of a hologram who reassures him about his own hairline.

House Party Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

There's bound to be some hesitancy when resurrecting any beloved pop-culture artifact, but the flick's director Calmatic, who will next helm the remake of White Men Can't Jump, hopes people will give this party a chance.

"I want the audience to be open-minded when it comes to these classic titles, and I want them to look at this film as this is the new generation," Calmatic tells EW. "This is how we get down, this is what we do, and it's okay to love it. It's okay to revamp and expose the next generation to the same vibe that they participated in."

While it's clear from the trailer below that Christopher "Kid" Reid and Christopher "Play" Martin make the obligatory reboot cameo, don't expect this House Party to have much of a connection to the previous films.

"I wouldn't say it's a part of the same exact universe as the first three House Parties, but I think this title can go a bunch of directions," Calmatic says. "And it doesn't have to be in the same universe. I feel like this movie's title is something that can be remade every four or five years, depending on what's going on in the culture. The universe is just the universe of people gathering and friends having a good time."

Check out the trailer for House Party, premiering in theaters on Jan. 23.

