Ridley Scott's Oscar hopeful gets a gripping trailer featuring Gaga as the woman convicted of orchestrating the assassination of fashion icon Maurizio Gucci.

Lady Gaga, Adam Driver get grim and glam in stunning House of Gucci trailer

House of Gucci (2021 Movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Lady Gaga wears the look of a murderess well in the first trailer for Ridley Scott's highly anticipated awards hopeful House of Gucci.

The Oscar-winning A Star Is Born actress leads the upcoming 1995-set crime-drama alongside Adam Driver, who plays the ill-fated Maurizio Gucci, former head of the famed fashion house whose assassination was allegedly orchestrated by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga).

The trailer dropped Thursday, hours after a set of character posters made a splash on social media, mostly due to an unrecognizable Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, the cousin of Driver's character and former design chief of the family-run fashion label.

House of Gucci Jared Leto Credit: MGM

House of Gucci character posters Credit: MGM

Gaga and Driver previously shared a jaw-dropping first-look photo from the film, posing amid snow-covered mountains in Europe in lux fashions.

Though fans have eagerly anticipated Gaga's first on-screen movie role since her Best Actress Oscar nomination (and Best Original Song victory) for Bradley Cooper's 2018 hit A Star Is Born, real-life members of the Gucci family criticized the film before seeing it.

House of Gucci with Adam Driver and Lady Gaga Adam Driver and Lady Gaga star in the 'House of Gucci' trailer. | Credit: Lady Gaga/Twitter

"We are truly disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family," Patrizia Gucci, one of Maurizio's second cousins, told the Associated Press earlier this year. "They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system... Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything, but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed."

The Gucci family lost its stake in the brand when Maurizio Gucci sold his share to the Bahrain-based Investcorp, which is now owned by Kering, the CEO of which, François-Henri Pinault, is married to Salma Hayek, who has a small role in the House of Gucci film. Under its current ownership, the fashion house is reportedly cooperating with the production, and is said to have opened its historic archives to production for wardrobe and props.

House of Gucci — also starring, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, and Jack Huston — is eyeing a prime awards season theatrical release date of November 24. Watch the first trailer above.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: