While Patrizia Reggiani takes out the trash, it's time for us to take in all the surprise celebrity characters that appear opposite Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, and more in Ridley Scott's juicy murder drama House of Gucci.
Below, EW rounds up the actors behind the notable names who show up in bit parts across the true-crime saga, which tells the story of Reggiani's (Gaga) murder-for-hire plot to assassinate her Gucci heir ex-husband, Maurizio (Driver).
Reeve Carney as Tom Ford
Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark actor Reeve Carney web-slinged his dashing good looks and suave sensibilities into Tom Ford's Gucci loafers in a small role as the fashion superstar who became the brand's creative director — and changed the course of the company for the better — in 1994.
Mãdãlina Ghenea as Sophia Loren
No one oozes Italian excellence like Oscar winner Sophia Loren, but jaw-dropping Romanian model Mãdãlina Ghenea pays dutiful tribute to the silver screen legend during her brief appearance alongside Aldo Gucci (Al Pacino) outside one of the brand's marquee stores.
Antonello Annunziata as Karl Lagerfeld
Italian actor Antonello Annunziata has only appeared in a handful of European productions to date, with his blink-and-you'll-miss-it part as Chanel's former creative director (who died in 2019) marking his Hollywood debut.
Catherine Walker as Anna Wintour
Following his breakup with Patrizia, Maurizio enters a new phase of business as the head of Gucci, drawing global attention from press outlets like Vogue. There's a short scene that sees Ireland-born actress Catherine Walker (Leap Year, Shetland) donning the signature bob and dark sunglasses of the publication's domineering editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, while she interviews Maurizio about the progressive tactics he uses to carry the label into the '90s. A giddy André Leon Talley — who served many positions at Vogue, including as news director and creative director — can be seen in the background of the scene, listening intently as Wintour praises Maurizio's vision.
Martino Palmisano as Richard Avedon
During the same sequence that features Wintour, shots of Maurizio posing for famed photographer Richard Avedon (Martino Palmisano, in his only film credit) flash onscreen, bathed in the world-renowned portraiture artist's signature black-and-white style.
