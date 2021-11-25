Here are the surprise celebrity characters that appear in minor roles opposite Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Jared Leto in Ridley Scott's true-crime drama House of Gucci.

From Tom Ford and Anna Wintour to Sophia Loren, all the real celebrity characters in House of Gucci

Below, EW rounds up the actors behind the notable names who show up in bit parts across the true-crime saga, which tells the story of Reggiani's (Gaga) murder-for-hire plot to assassinate her Gucci heir ex-husband, Maurizio (Driver).

Reeve Carney as Tom Ford

House of Gucci Reeve Carney as Tom Ford in 'House of Gucci.' | Credit: MGM; Evan Agostini/Liaison

Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark actor Reeve Carney web-slinged his dashing good looks and suave sensibilities into Tom Ford's Gucci loafers in a small role as the fashion superstar who became the brand's creative director — and changed the course of the company for the better — in 1994.

Mãdãlina Ghenea as Sophia Loren

House of Gucci Mãdãlina Ghenea as Sophia Loren in 'House of Gucci.' | Credit: MGM; Ron Galella/Getty Images

No one oozes Italian excellence like Oscar winner Sophia Loren, but jaw-dropping Romanian model Mãdãlina Ghenea pays dutiful tribute to the silver screen legend during her brief appearance alongside Aldo Gucci (Al Pacino) outside one of the brand's marquee stores.

Antonello Annunziata as Karl Lagerfeld

House of Gucci Karl Lagerfeld | Credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Italian actor Antonello Annunziata has only appeared in a handful of European productions to date, with his blink-and-you'll-miss-it part as Chanel's former creative director (who died in 2019) marking his Hollywood debut.

Catherine Walker as Anna Wintour

House of Gucci Anna Wintour in the 1990s. | Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Following his breakup with Patrizia, Maurizio enters a new phase of business as the head of Gucci, drawing global attention from press outlets like Vogue. There's a short scene that sees Ireland-born actress Catherine Walker (Leap Year, Shetland) donning the signature bob and dark sunglasses of the publication's domineering editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, while she interviews Maurizio about the progressive tactics he uses to carry the label into the '90s. A giddy André Leon Talley — who served many positions at Vogue, including as news director and creative director — can be seen in the background of the scene, listening intently as Wintour praises Maurizio's vision.

Martino Palmisano as Richard Avedon

House of Gucci Richard Avedon | Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

During the same sequence that features Wintour, shots of Maurizio posing for famed photographer Richard Avedon (Martino Palmisano, in his only film credit) flash onscreen, bathed in the world-renowned portraiture artist's signature black-and-white style.

