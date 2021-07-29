The Oscar winner is nearly unrecognizable in the new character poster for Riley Scott's upcoming crime drama.

House of Gucci says this is Jared Leto

While we have long known what House of Gucci stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver will look like in character as ill-fated couple Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming Ridley Scott crime drama, the release of the rest of character posters features one dramatic transformation of an actor in the film that has thrown people for a loop.

Jared Leto; House of Gucci Jared Leto in real life compared to Jared Leto in character in 'House of Gucci.' | Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage; MGM

Oscar winner Jared Leto is almost unrecognizable as Paolo Gucci, the cousin of Driver's character and former design chief of the family-run fashion label. Gone are the luscious locks the eccentric actor is known for, with Leto having a receding hairline, some age makeup, and what seems to be a generous amount of prosthetics.

The reaction online has been some jaws dropping at the drastic transformation.

Many are acknowledging that a role that requires a wild makeover is exactly what gets Leto to sign onto a project.

See Leto's character poster for yourself above, as well as the rest of the posters featuring his costars Gaga, Driver, Al Pacino, and Jeremy Irons below.

House of Gucci character posters Lady Gaga stars in 'House of Gucci,' out Nov. 24, 2021. | Credit: MGM

House of Gucci character posters Credit: MGM

House of Gucci character posters Al Pacino stars in 'House of Gucci,' out Nov. 24, 2021. | Credit: MGM

House of Gucci character posters Jeremy Irons stars in 'House of Gucci,' out Nov. 24, 2021. | Credit: MGM

House of Gucci, based on the 2000 book of the same name by Sara Gay Forden, spans three decades of the family behind the Italian fashion house and depicts the infamous murder of Maurizio by his ex-wife Patrizia. It will be released in theaters on Nov. 24.

