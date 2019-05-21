17 fictional priests who make us hot under the collar

Forgive us, Father, for we have sinned. We have the hots for some men of the cloth.

There’s something irresistible about a man who can rock a frock, and when you add in the forbidden-fruit factor, it leaves us weak at the knees. (Conveniently, many church pews have cushions that can help with that.) From The Thorn Birds’ Father Ralph to Sierra Simone’s erotic novels, there’s no shortage of fictional options when it comes to worshipping at this taboo altar. Here are 17 of our favorites.