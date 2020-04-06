Honor Blackman, James Bond's Pussy Galore and The Avengers actress, dies at 94

Image zoom Courtesy Everett Collection

British actress Honor Blackman has died at the age of 94, according to The Guardian. Blackman was best known for playing Cathy Gale opposite Patrick Macnee's John Steed in the '60s spy TV show The Avengers and for her role as Pussy Galore in the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger. The actress died of natural causes unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman aged 94," her family announced in a statement to The Guardian. "She died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her two children Barnaby and Lottie, and grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby.

“As well as being a much-adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent; with an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic, she achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment and with absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavors she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times.”

Blackman's many other credits include the 1963 film Jason and the Argonauts and the British TV shows Doctor Who and Midsomer Murders.

