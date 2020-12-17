“I have a deep respect for FKA Twigs’ courage and resilience. Reading what she endured left me heartbroken and I stand with her in solidarity."

The singer and LaBeouf both starred in the 2019 drama, which tells the story of a young actor struggling with mental health issues and his rocky relationship with his father. The film is based on LaBeouf's own experiences. Har'el previously stood by the actor amid troubling behavior, attesting to the growth she witnessed while working on the project he penned from rehab.

FKA twigs' lawsuit also amplifies the voice of Karolyn Pho, a woman who also previously dated LaBeouf.

“I have a deep respect for FKA Twigs’ courage and resilience. Reading what she endured left me heartbroken and I stand with her in solidarity," Har'el told Variety. "I’m sending my love to her, Karolyn Pho, all victims of domestic violence, and everyone who is trying to stop cycles of abuse."

Har'el also discussed why she was attracted to the story of Honey Boy and why it doesn't excuse the abuse he is accused of.

"As a filmmaker and an artist, I am drawn to stories that help us develop empathy for the messy parts of the human condition," she explained. "Like many of Shia’s collaborators and fans who battled substance abuse, suffered childhood trauma, and face mental illness, I am painfully aware of my past investment in his recovery. I want to send a clear message today that none of the above should excuse, minimize, or rationalize domestic violence."

She added, "I’m grateful that survivors of childhood trauma have seen some aspects of themselves in Honey Boy and might feel less alone in their pain. I hope that they don’t take these events as a discouraging moment in their own recovery."

The director plans to make a donation in FKA twigs and Pho's names to FreeFrom, the National Domestic Violence Hotline, and Sistah Space.

Reps for LaBeouf have not responded to EW's multiple requests for comment.

He did share a statement with The New York Times in response to the lawsuit that "many of these allegations are not true," while adding that he owed his accusers “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done.”

Adding in a follow-up email with the outlet, “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Singer Sia made allegations of her own against LaBeouf on Saturday while supporting FKA twigs.

"I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single," Sia claimed. "I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away."