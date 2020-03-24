Image zoom Jonathan Olley/© 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd.

The final Skywalker Saga film is getting the Honest Trailers treatment.

Below, Honest Trailers mocks Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, poking fun of the December film's plot inconsistencies, similarities to the original trilogy, hyper-fast pacing, and character arcs (spoilers, obviously).

Still, the film managed to gross more than $1 billion for Disney despite rather mixed reviews.

If watching the video paradoxically makes you want to watch The Rise of Skywalker again, the film is now available for purchase on digital home video. Skywalker will be available for rental and on DVD, 4K, and Blu-ray on March 31. The original trilogy, prequels, and Star Wars stories Rogue One and Solo will all also be released on 4K Blu-ray for the first time on the same date.

Bonus features on the home video version of Skywalker include The Skywalker Legacy, a feature-length documentary that chronicles the making of The Rise of Skywalker — and, we're sure, is a totally candid look at what really happened behind the scenes while assembling this film... ahem.

