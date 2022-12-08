Every Home Alone movie, ranked

6. Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House (2002)

Universally panned by critics and audiences, Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House is truly a miserable experience that, thankfully, no one is being forced to sit through. This made-for-TV movie premiered on ABC in 2002, and for some reason, it decided to focus its plot on the McCallister family once again. Kevin has been recast with an unknown child actor, and, despite being released more than a decade after the first film, he's still 9 years old.

Adding to the disaster is the bland and lifeless story where Kevin is now staying in the ritzy mansion of his dad's new girlfriend. And, surprise, surprise, a heist is soon underway — and Kevin is the only one who can stop it. The most tragic part of this entire film is that the new bandit duo is played by two very capable and funny actors, French Stewart and Missi Pyle. Sadly, a dead script (the first with zero screenplay contribution from John Hughes) and a lifeless new child actor suck away all the potential Pyle and Stewart could have brought to the film.

Cruelest trap: French Stewart gets his neck crushed in a dumbwaiter.