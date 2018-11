It’s been 28 years since viewers first saw Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) get left behind from his family’s Christmas vacation and use his time alone to both luxuriate in an empty house and thwart two burglars’ attempts to rob it.

This holiday season, there are a ton of new Home Alone themed goodies to help get you in the Christmas spirit. From pizza sweaters to battle plan blankets to John Candy bobbleheads, check out this list of fun tie-ins.