And since the McCallister house is going up for a one-night stay on Airbnb, we know just where that reunion should take place.

Given the fact that Home Alone's chaotic, perfect cast is part of the reason it's such an iconic holiday movie, it shouldn't be surprising that even more than 30 years after the original film hit theaters, the McCallister family is still a family of their own.

And that may mean a McCallister family reunion sooner rather than later.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Devin Ratray — who played older sibling Buzz throughout the franchise's films and reprises his role in Disney+'s new installment Home Sweet Home Alone — revealed he still keeps in touch with several of his original costars.

"They have been planning a reunion online and I just recently, as in a couple of days ago, got on their messenger chat thread, and I have been trying to keep up with Jed Cohen and Diana [Rein] and Terrie [Snell] and Angela Goethals and Hillary Wolf," Ratray told PEOPLE while promoting his partnership with Airbnb — which conveniently lists (through host Ratray) the sprawling, gorgeous house in Winnetka, Ill., that the McCallisters called home.

"The family is moving on their own accord to get together," he adds. "So who knows what's going to happen in the future?"

Notably, Ratray's reunion talks don't seem to include younger brother Kevin (Macaulay Culkin), cousin Fuller (Kieran Culkin), or McCallister matriarch Kate (Catherine O'Hara). But don't count them out just yet — after all, who knows what the family might do to get everyone back for the holidays?

"This film has become legacy and has affected families now for more than one generation. Parents are showing children, children are showing grandchildren something that I was a part of," Ratray told PEOPLE, remarking on the film's staying power through the years. "I don't know what life has been like without Home Alone, since I just turned 13. I've come to realize that this movie, it's bigger than me. It's bigger than any actor's ego. It has become part of indelible imprints in family — in their consciousness."

For anyone who wants to have their own McCallister family reunion (or maybe just make a house full of booby traps), the Home Alone house is currently open for booking and fans can request to book a one-night stay for $25.

Or maybe Ratray should use the opportunity and reconvene his siblings and costars for a big reunion? Hey, we're pretty sure the house can handle it.

