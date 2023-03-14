An architect must escape from a filthy portable toilet in director Lukas Rinker's new movie.

Holy S---! trailer gives us the straight poop on toilet-set horror-thriller

The horror-thriller Holy S---!, the trailer for which you can watch below, is one of those rare films you can describe as "crappy" without it being an insult.

The grotesque movie stars Thomas Niehaus as an architect named Frank who regains consciousness in a locked portable toilet on a construction site, where a detonation is being prepared. As he desperately tries to escape before being blown to smithereens, he realizes that the person who has put him into this predicament is the corrupt and lecherous Mayor Horst (Gedeon Burkhard), who has designs on Frank's pregnant girlfriend Marie (Olga von Luckwald).

Dun-dun-dung!

Holy Shit 'Holy S---!' | Credit: Daniel Dornhöfer/Screambox

Now, Frank has to do everything in his power to get out alive, save Marie, and expose Horst's crimes.

Holy S---! is the feature debut of writer-director Lukas Rinker and co-stars Friederike Kempter, Rodney Charles, Björn Meyer, Uke Bosse, and Micaela Schäfer. The film debuts on the streaming service Screambox March 21.

Watch the trailer for Holy S---! below.

