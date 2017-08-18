Indiana Jones, Captain America, and Other Pop Culture Icons Who Fought Nazis

When Hollywood Hits Nazis
Paramount
Daffy Duck in The Commando (1943)
Warner Bros.
The Three Stooges in You Nazty Spy! (1940)
Everett Collection
Charlie Chaplin in The Great Dictator (1940)
Everett Collection
The Patrons of Rick's Cafe in Casablanca (1942)
Everett Collection
Captain von Trapp in The Sound of Music (1965)
20th Century Fox
The Blues Brothers in Blues Brothers (1980)
Everett Collection
Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (pictured, 1989)
The Rocketeer in The Rocketeer (1991)
Everett Collection
Lt. Aldo Raine and Nazi hunters in Inglourious Basterds (2009)
Francois Duhamel/The Weinstein Company
Captain America in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
Marvel
