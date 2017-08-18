Indiana Jones, Captain America, and Other Pop Culture Icons Who Fought Nazis

Last week, a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted in violence and left one counter-protester dead. In the wake of the attacks, numerous politicians, celebrities, and activists around the country denounced the neo Nazis and white supremacists responsible for the unrest. But not everyone acted in a similar fashion: President Donald Trump first blamed violent actions on “many sides,” before calling the hate groups out by name two days later. On Tuesday, however, the president once again blamed “both sides” for the violence. “I will tell you something. I watched those very closely, much more closely than you people watched it, and you have — you had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent,” Trump said. “And nobody wants to say that, but I’ll say it right now. You had a group, you had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit and they were very, very violent.”

Trump’s comments were slammed by Republicans, Democrats, and celebrities — with many pointing to his “permit” reference as particularly problematic. “Liberal arts college professor brutalizes Nazi, who has a permit. More alt-left indoctrination,” wrote Patton Oswalt alongside a photo of Indiana Jones punching a Nazi. The tweet went viral along with other missives that used imagery from The Sound of Music and Casablanca to underscore that there’s really only one side to be on when it comes to Nazis.