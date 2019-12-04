Holidays on the home front: Hallmark's schedule of Christmas movies featuring military families

The holiday season is upon us, which means it’s time to binge those perfectly cutesy Christmas movies. We’re excited to enter a world of mistletoes and sing-alongs, where it seems like every other person discovers romance after moving to a small town or gets stranded by the side of the road — only to be rescued by a handsome stranger (if only).

There are also plenty of Hallmark features with military themes this season, so if you’re a sucker for family reunions or veterans finding love, check out these titles below. And on Dec. 29, the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel is broadcasting a block of military-themed Christmas movies, so tune in for titles like The Christmas Note with Jamie-Lynn Sigler or A Homecoming for the Holidays with Laura Osnes. Get your Kleenex ready, though, because we predict plenty of tearjerking movie moments ahead.

