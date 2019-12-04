Holidays on the home front: Hallmark's schedule of Christmas movies featuring military families

Your guide to all the Hallmark Christmas movies featuring military families this season
The holiday season is upon us, which means it’s time to binge those perfectly cutesy Christmas movies. We’re excited to enter a world of mistletoes and sing-alongs, where it seems like every other person discovers romance after moving to a small town or gets stranded by the side of the road — only to be rescued by a handsome stranger (if only).
There are also plenty of Hallmark features with military themes this season, so if you’re a sucker for family reunions or veterans finding love, check out these titles below. And on Dec. 29, the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel is broadcasting a block of military-themed Christmas movies, so tune in for titles like The Christmas Note with Jamie-Lynn Sigler or A Homecoming for the Holidays with Laura Osnes. Get your Kleenex ready, though, because we predict plenty of tearjerking movie moments ahead.
Christmas Homecoming (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel, debuted 2017)
Air dates: Dec. 4, 9 p.m.; Dec. 9, 3 p.m.; Dec. 17 & 29, 7 p.m.; Dec. 22, 1 p.m.; Dec. 26, 1 a.m.
Stars: Julie Benz, Michael Shanks
Contains: fresh start, community cheer
Official synopsis: “A military widow rents an apartment to an Army Captain recovering from an injury in battle. As they team up to save the town’s military museum with a Christmas fundraising event, these two “wounded birds” find themselves falling in love — and being healed by the magic of Christmas.”
A Veteran’s Christmas (HMM, debuted 2018)
Air dates: Dec. 4, 11:03 p.m.; Dec. 8, 3:09 a.m.; Dec. 12, 1:06 a.m.; Dec. 18, 9 p.m.; Dec. 22, 5 p.m.; Dec. 26, 7 a.m.
Stars: Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris
Official synopsis: “Honorably discharged from the Marines, Grace is driving to Cincinnati, when her jeep breaks down, and Judge Joe Peterson offers his guesthouse until it’s repaired. As they spend time together they fall in love, but Grace worries Joe isn’t over his ex, Marnie, and Joe must decide if he should move to Chicago to be a District Court Judge. If he does, Grace sees no reason to accept a job heading the town’s Search & Rescue. Overhearing Joe talking to Marnie, Grace is brokenhearted, and leaves, until Joe unleashes a surprise that could make Grace stay in River Crossing forever.”
Write Before Christmas (Hallmark channel, debuted Nov. 17)
Air dates: Dec. 5, 6 p.m.; Dec. 19, 4 p.m.; Dec. 24 & 29, 8 p.m.
Stars: Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray, Grant Show, Lolita Davidovich, Drew Seeley
Contains: Old-school card writing, pop star
Official synopsis: “Jessica sends Christmas cards to those special to her — the aunt who raised her, her brother, an aging popstar, the teacher that inspired her, and her friend who always tells the truth.”
Holiday for Heroes (HMM, debuted Nov. 8)
Air dates: Dec. 5 & 19, 9 p.m.; Dec. 9, 7 p.m.; Dec. 15, 3:09 a.m.; Dec. 17, 3 p.m.; Dec. 26, 5 p.m.
Stars: Melissa Claire Egan
Contains: Pen pals, caffeinated romance, military event in jeopardy
Official synopsis: “Audrey and First Sergeant Matt have been writing each other since last Christmas, when her brother Devin shared some fresh roasted coffee from the care package she’d sent. When Matt unexpectedly shows up in her small-town coffee shop, Audrey is delighted to see him. Soon, Matt helps Audrey with the annual Holiday for Heroes event, which honors local service members. As they work to save this important event from being cancelled, will the spirit of the season bring Matt and Audrey’s love beyond their letters?”
The Christmas Note (HMM, debuted 2015)
Air dates: Dec. 8 & Dec. 19, 1 p.m.; Dec. 17 & 21, 11 a.m.
Stars: Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Greg Vaughan, Leah Gibson
Contains: Female friendship, search for lost family
Official synopsis: “Having just moved back to her hometown with her young son but without her serviceman husband, Gretchen Daniels finds her life in disarray as Christmas approaches. She discovers new purpose when she helps to deliver a message to her neighbor, Melissa, which makes her an ally in a quest to find the neighbor’s sibling she never knew she had. The women become bonded not only by the search, but by the understanding that being there for each other means they’re no longer alone. This friendship becomes the greatest Christmas gift of their lives.”
Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (HMM, debuts Dec. 6, 9 p.m.)
Air dates: Dec. 14, 9 a.m.; Dec. 15 & 25, 7 p.m.; Dec. 17, 9 p.m.; Dec. 19, 5 p.m.; Dec. 21, 1:06 a.m.; Dec. 27, 11 p.m.
Stars: Alison Sweeney, Lucas Bryant
Contains: Widow, veteran, holiday homecoming
Official synopsis: “When Katherine returns home after her husband passed, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need.”
A Homecoming for the Holidays (HMM, debuts Dec. 5, 9 p.m.)
Air dates: Dec. 14 & 27, 7 p.m.; Dec. 17, 3:09 a.m.; Dec. 20, 9 p.m.; Dec. 25, 1 a.m.
Stars: Laura Osnes, Stephen Huszar
Contains: Country-fied homecoming, good deeds
Official synopsis: “Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and brother Ryan’s fellow ex-soldier Matt is in town. Writing her new album, Charlotte works with Matt to build a house for a friend in town.”
Operation Christmas (HMM, debuted 2016)
Air dates: Dec. 16, 7 a.m.; Dec. 29, 3 p.m.
Stars: Tricia Helfer, Marc Blucas, Lisa Durupt
Contains: Giving back, internet fame
Official synopsis: “As her new romance blossoms, a single mother is dismayed when her boyfriend, a military sergeant, is deployed right before Christmas. Determined to not let it ruin the holidays for her and her children they decide to give back to the struggling military families on his base and, as their efforts go viral, they are rewarded in ways they never imagined.”
Home for Christmas Day (HMM, debuted 2017)
Air dates: Dec. 20 & 29, 5 p.m.
Stars: Catherine Bell, Victor Webster, Matreya Fedor
Contains: long-distance love, overprotective mom
Official synopsis: “When a young woman falls in love and develops a long-distance relationship with a soldier in active duty, her protective mother tries her best to steer her daughter away from heartache. Little do they know they are about to learn important lessons of the heart and that taking chances can make this Christmas one they will cherish forever.”