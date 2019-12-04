Holidays on the home front: Hallmark's schedule of Christmas movies featuring military families

By Rachel Yang
December 04, 2019 at 02:28 PM EST

1 of 10

Your guide to all the Hallmark Christmas movies featuring military families this season

Crown Media (2); Robert Clark/Crown Media

The holiday season is upon us, which means it’s time to binge those perfectly cutesy Christmas movies. We’re excited to enter a world of mistletoes and sing-alongs, where it seems like every other person discovers romance after moving to a small town or gets stranded by the side of the road — only to be rescued by a handsome stranger (if only).

There are also plenty of Hallmark features with military themes this season, so if you’re a sucker for family reunions or veterans finding love, check out these titles below. And on Dec. 29, the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel is broadcasting a block of military-themed Christmas movies, so tune in for titles like The Christmas Note with Jamie-Lynn Sigler or A Homecoming for the Holidays with Laura Osnes. Get your Kleenex ready, though, because we predict plenty of tearjerking movie moments ahead.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about all 105 new Christmas TV movies

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Christmas Homecoming (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel, debuted 2017)

Bettina Strauss/Crown Media

Air dates: Dec. 4, 9 p.m.; Dec. 9, 3 p.m.; Dec. 17 & 29, 7 p.m.; Dec. 22, 1 p.m.; Dec. 26, 1 a.m.

Stars: Julie Benz, Michael Shanks

Contains: fresh start, community cheer

Official synopsis: “A military widow rents an apartment to an Army Captain recovering from an injury in battle. As they team up to save the town’s military museum with a Christmas fundraising event, these two “wounded birds” find themselves falling in love — and being healed by the magic of Christmas.”

3 of 10

A Veteran’s Christmas (HMM, debuted 2018)

Shane Mahood/2018 Crown Media United States LLC

Air dates: Dec. 4, 11:03 p.m.; Dec. 8, 3:09 a.m.; Dec. 12, 1:06 a.m.; Dec. 18, 9 p.m.; Dec. 22, 5 p.m.; Dec. 26, 7 a.m.

Stars: Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris

Official synopsis: “Honorably discharged from the Marines, Grace is driving to Cincinnati, when her jeep breaks down, and Judge Joe Peterson offers his guesthouse until it’s repaired. As they spend time together they fall in love, but Grace worries Joe isn’t over his ex, Marnie, and Joe must decide if he should move to Chicago to be a District Court Judge. If he does, Grace sees no reason to accept a job heading the town’s Search & Rescue. Overhearing Joe talking to Marnie, Grace is brokenhearted, and leaves, until Joe unleashes a surprise that could make Grace stay in River Crossing forever.”

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Write Before Christmas (Hallmark channel, debuted Nov. 17)

Allister Foster/Crown Media

Air dates: Dec. 5, 6 p.m.; Dec. 19, 4 p.m.; Dec. 24 & 29, 8 p.m.

Stars: Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray, Grant Show, Lolita Davidovich, Drew Seeley

Contains: Old-school card writing, pop star

Official synopsis: “Jessica sends Christmas cards to those special to her — the aunt who raised her, her brother, an aging popstar, the teacher that inspired her, and her friend who always tells the truth.”

Advertisement

5 of 10

Holiday for Heroes (HMM, debuted Nov. 8)

Robert Clark/Crown Media

Air dates: Dec. 5 & 19, 9 p.m.; Dec. 9, 7 p.m.; Dec. 15, 3:09 a.m.; Dec. 17, 3 p.m.; Dec. 26, 5 p.m.

Stars: Melissa Claire Egan

Contains: Pen pals, caffeinated romance, military event in jeopardy

Official synopsis: “Audrey and First Sergeant Matt have been writing each other since last Christmas, when her brother Devin shared some fresh roasted coffee from the care package she’d sent. When Matt unexpectedly shows up in her small-town coffee shop, Audrey is delighted to see him. Soon, Matt helps Audrey with the annual Holiday for Heroes event, which honors local service members. As they work to save this important event from being cancelled, will the spirit of the season bring Matt and Audrey’s love beyond their letters?”

6 of 10

The Christmas Note (HMM, debuted 2015)

Bettina Strauss/Crown Media

Air dates: Dec. 8 & Dec. 19, 1 p.m.; Dec. 17 & 21, 11 a.m.

Stars: Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Greg Vaughan, Leah Gibson

Contains: Female friendship, search for lost family

Official synopsis: “Having just moved back to her hometown with her young son but without her serviceman husband, Gretchen Daniels finds her life in disarray as Christmas approaches. She discovers new purpose when she helps to deliver a message to her neighbor, Melissa, which makes her an ally in a quest to find the neighbor’s sibling she never knew she had. The women become bonded not only by the search, but by the understanding that being there for each other means they’re no longer alone. This friendship becomes the greatest Christmas gift of their lives.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (HMM, debuts Dec. 6, 9 p.m.)

©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/David Strongman

Air dates: Dec. 14, 9 a.m.; Dec. 15 & 25, 7 p.m.; Dec. 17, 9 p.m.; Dec. 19, 5 p.m.; Dec. 21, 1:06 a.m.; Dec. 27, 11 p.m.

Stars: Alison Sweeney, Lucas Bryant

Contains: Widow, veteran, holiday homecoming

Official synopsis: “When Katherine returns home after her husband passed, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

A Homecoming for the Holidays (HMM, debuts Dec. 5, 9 p.m.)

Air dates: Dec. 14 & 27, 7 p.m.; Dec. 17, 3:09 a.m.; Dec. 20, 9 p.m.; Dec. 25, 1 a.m.

Stars: Laura Osnes, Stephen Huszar

Contains: Country-fied homecoming, good deeds

Official synopsis: “Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and brother Ryan’s fellow ex-soldier Matt is in town. Writing her new album, Charlotte works with Matt to build a house for a friend in town.”

Advertisement

9 of 10

Operation Christmas (HMM, debuted 2016) 

Crown Media

Air dates: Dec. 16, 7 a.m.; Dec. 29, 3 p.m.

Stars: Tricia Helfer, Marc Blucas, Lisa Durupt

Contains: Giving back, internet fame

Official synopsis: “As her new romance blossoms, a single mother is dismayed when her boyfriend, a military sergeant, is deployed right before Christmas. Determined to not let it ruin the holidays for her and her children they decide to give back to the struggling military families on his base and, as their efforts go viral, they are rewarded in ways they never imagined.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Home for Christmas Day (HMM, debuted 2017) 

Crown Media

Air dates: Dec. 20 & 29, 5 p.m.

Stars: Catherine Bell, Victor Webster, Matreya Fedor

Contains: long-distance love, overprotective mom

Official synopsis: “When a young woman falls in love and develops a long-distance relationship with a soldier in active duty, her protective mother tries her best to steer her daughter away from heartache. Little do they know they are about to learn important lessons of the heart and that taking chances can make this Christmas one they will cherish forever.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com