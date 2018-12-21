Holly-jolly holiday movie superlatives

From jolliest Santa Claus to the sweetest snowman, these are the cream of the Christmas crop

Mary Sollosi
December 21, 2018 at 09:30 AM EST
<p>We&#8217;ve been <a href="https://ew.com/tag/countdown-to-tinseltown/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">counting down the days</a> until Christmas, and now that it&#8217;s almost here, we&#8217;ve finally figured out the best of the best. Who is the absolute&nbsp;jolliest Santa? What is the all-time&nbsp;saddest Christmas ballad? And who across the entire yuletide cinematic tradition has the most wonderful life? Read on for the honorees in our Christmas superlatives.</p>
And the winners are... 

We’ve been counting down the days until Christmas, and now that it’s almost here, we’ve finally figured out the best of the best. Who is the absolute jolliest Santa? What is the all-time saddest Christmas ballad? And who across the entire yuletide cinematic tradition has the most wonderful life? Read on for the honorees in our Christmas superlatives.

Everett Collection
<p>The Grinch&nbsp;<em>himself&nbsp;</em>carved it, for crying out loud!</p> <p>RUNNER UP: The Cratchit family&#8217;s prize turkey</p>
MOST TANTALIZING CHRISTMAS FEAST: The roast beast, How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

The Grinch himself carved it, for crying out loud!

RUNNER UP: The Cratchit family’s prize turkey

Everett Collection
<p>Honestly, we tried to avoid this. There&#8217;s just no way around it. You can&#8217;t even just listen to 30 seconds of the&nbsp;<em>Love Actually&nbsp;</em>score and deny that it is the most romantic movie Christmas ever, period.&nbsp;</p>
MOST ROMANTIC CHRISTMAS: Love Actually 

Honestly, we tried to avoid this. There’s just no way around it. You can’t even just listen to 30 seconds of the Love Actually score and deny that it is the most romantic movie Christmas ever, period. 

Peter Mountain/Universal Studios
<p>Only a yuletide battle of the Bad Moms could result in a ice blue winter wonderland of such tacky grandeur.&nbsp;</p> <p>RUNNERS-UP: All movie Whovilles</p>
MOST EXTRA HOLIDAY DÉCOR: A Bad Moms Christmas 

Only a yuletide battle of the Bad Moms could result in a ice blue winter wonderland of such tacky grandeur. 

RUNNERS-UP: All movie Whovilles

Everett Collection
<p>Nice try, Heat Miser, Snow Miser, whatever other Misers, but no one can compete with this squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous old sinner. Bah, humbug!</p>
STINGIEST MISER: Ebenezer Scrooge

Nice try, Heat Miser, Snow Miser, whatever other Misers, but no one can compete with this squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous old sinner. Bah, humbug!

Everett Collection
<p>Just&nbsp;look at that dress!&nbsp;</p>
MOST FESTIVE WARDROBE: Martha May Whovier, How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Just look at that dress! 

Everett Collection
<p>No amount of drugs or lost phones or creepy encounters with a mysterious Christmas Michael Shannon should be enough to keep you from this party.&nbsp;</p>
MOST COVETED INVITATION: The Nutcracker Ball, The Night Before 

No amount of drugs or lost phones or creepy encounters with a mysterious Christmas Michael Shannon should be enough to keep you from this party. 

Sarah Shatz/Columbia Pictures
<p>When he isn&#8217;t around he leaves an awful hole, doesn&#8217;t he?</p>
MOST WONDERFUL LIFE: George Bailey, It's a Wonderful Life 

When he isn’t around he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?

Everett Collection
<p><em>Miracle on 34th Street&nbsp;</em>gave him a good run for his money, but Tim Allen&#8217;s reluctant Kris Kringle takes top prize if only for being most improved.</p>
JOLLIEST SANTA CLAUS: The Santa Clause 

Miracle on 34th Street gave him a good run for his money, but Tim Allen’s reluctant Kris Kringle takes top prize if only for being most improved.

Everett Collection
<p>Obviously.&nbsp;</p>
MERRIEST ELF: Buddy the Elf, Elf 

Obviously. 

Everett Collection
<p>Who can resist a snowman who hangs out among ice cream cakes and greets every person, on any day, with &#8220;happy birthday&#8221;?&nbsp;</p> <p>RUNNER-UP: Sorry, Olaf.</p>
SWEETEST SNOWMAN: Frosty, Frosty the Snowman 

Who can resist a snowman who hangs out among ice cream cakes and greets every person, on any day, with “happy birthday”? 

RUNNER-UP: Sorry, Olaf.

Everett Collection
<p>Take that, Rudolph! Jack&#8217;s ghostly stand-in for the red-nosed icon gets extra points for allover glow.</p>
SHINY-NOSEDIEST REINDEER: Zero, The Nightmare Before Christmas 

Take that, Rudolph! Jack’s ghostly stand-in for the red-nosed icon gets extra points for allover glow.

Everett Collection
<p>If only every December could be this March!</p> <p>RUNNER UP: Ladies and gentlemen, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PG7x8HWbDzU" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the Haynes Sisters</a>!&nbsp;</p>
SISTERLIEST CHRISTMAS: Little Women 

If only every December could be this March!

RUNNER UP: Ladies and gentlemen, the Haynes Sisters

Everett Collection
<p>We mean this in terms of weather, wardrobe, <em>and</em> race!&nbsp;</p>
WHITEST CHRISTMAS: Amanda's English holiday, The Holiday 

We mean this in terms of weather, wardrobe, and race! 

Everett Collection
<p>It&#8217;s not called&nbsp;<em>Good Santa</em>.&nbsp;</p>
DRUNKEST GRINCH: Billy Bob Thornton in Bad Santa 

It’s not called Good Santa

Everett Collection
<p>Stealing&nbsp;<em>The Holiday</em>&#8216;s crown!&nbsp;</p>
BEST CHRISTMAS SWAP: The Princess Switch 

Stealing The Holiday‘s crown! 

Netflix
<p>We triple-dog dare you to challenge this winner.</p>
FROZENEST POLE: A Christmas Story

We triple-dog dare you to challenge this winner.

Everett Collection
<p>No subsequent version of this song has ever been quite so heartbreaking as the original in Judy Garland&#8217;s velvety contralto.&nbsp;</p>
SADDEST CHRISTMAS BALLAD: "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Meet Me In St. Louis 

No subsequent version of this song has ever been quite so heartbreaking as the original in Judy Garland’s velvety contralto. 

MGM
<p>Happy trails, everyone else.</p>
YIPPEE-KI-YAY-EST MOTHERF---ER: John McClane, Die Hard

Happy trails, everyone else.

Peter Sorel/Fox
