And the winners are...
Everett Collection
MOST TANTALIZING CHRISTMAS FEAST: The roast beast, How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
Everett Collection
MOST ROMANTIC CHRISTMAS: Love Actually
Peter Mountain/Universal Studios
MOST EXTRA HOLIDAY DÉCOR: A Bad Moms Christmas
Everett Collection
STINGIEST MISER: Ebenezer Scrooge
Everett Collection
MOST FESTIVE WARDROBE: Martha May Whovier, How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Everett Collection
MOST COVETED INVITATION: The Nutcracker Ball, The Night Before
Sarah Shatz/Columbia Pictures
MOST WONDERFUL LIFE: George Bailey, It's a Wonderful Life
Everett Collection
JOLLIEST SANTA CLAUS: The Santa Clause
Everett Collection
MERRIEST ELF: Buddy the Elf, Elf
Everett Collection
SWEETEST SNOWMAN: Frosty, Frosty the Snowman
Everett Collection
SHINY-NOSEDIEST REINDEER: Zero, The Nightmare Before Christmas
Everett Collection
SISTERLIEST CHRISTMAS: Little Women
Everett Collection
WHITEST CHRISTMAS: Amanda's English holiday, The Holiday
Everett Collection
DRUNKEST GRINCH: Billy Bob Thornton in Bad Santa
Everett Collection
BEST CHRISTMAS SWAP: The Princess Switch
Netflix
FROZENEST POLE: A Christmas Story
Everett Collection
SADDEST CHRISTMAS BALLAD: "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Meet Me In St. Louis
MGM
YIPPEE-KI-YAY-EST MOTHERF---ER: John McClane, Die Hard
Peter Sorel/Fox
1 of 19
Advertisement