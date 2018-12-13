The definitive ranking of holiday movie couples

Our favorite Christmas couples
15. Harry & Karen (Alan Rickman & Emma Thompson), Love Actually
14. Brad & Kate (Vince Vaughn & Reese Witherspoon), Four Christmases
13. Buddy & Jovie (Will Ferrell & Zooey Deschanel), Elf
12. Miles & Iris (Jack Black & Kate Winslet), The Holiday
11. Jamie & Aurelia (Colin Firth & Lucia Moniz), Love Actually
10. Jack & Sally (Chris Sarandon/Danny Elfman & Catherine O'Hara), The Nightmare Before Christmas
9. Bob & Betty (Bing Crosby & Rosemary Clooney), White Christmas
8. Graham & Amanda (Jude Law & Cameron Diaz), The Holiday
7. John & Holly (Bruce Willis & Bonnie Bedelia), Die Hard
6. David & Natalie (Hugh Grant & Martine McCutcheon), Love Actually
5. Bruce & Selina (Michael Keaton & Michelle Pfeiffer), Batman Returns
4. Mark & Bridget (Colin Firth & Renee Zellweger), Bridget Jones’s Diary
3. John & Esther (Tom Drake & Judy Garland), Meet Me in St. Louis
2. Bob & Emily Cratchit (Kermit & Miss Piggy), A Muppet Christmas Carol
1. George & Mary (Jimmy Stewart & Donna Reed), It’s a Wonderful Life
