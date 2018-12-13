The definitive ranking of holiday movie couples

Mary Sollosi
December 13, 2018 at 04:50 PM EST
<p>It&rsquo;s the most romantic time of the year! As you nestle all snug on your couch and watch movies that everyone&rsquo;s talking about, you&rsquo;ll fall in love all over again with the greatest pairings that holiday films have ever given us. But which adorable duo is the all-time greatest? See who sits at the top of the tree in our countdown of 15 legendary Christmas couples, ahead.</p>
Our favorite Christmas couples

Everett Collection (2); Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Harry and Karen seemed to have it all, but somehow it wasn&rsquo;t enough for him, and now life will always be a little bit worse.</p>
15. Harry & Karen (Alan Rickman & Emma Thompson), Love Actually

Everett Collection
<p>It&rsquo;s not a great sign when the main thing holding a couple together is a shared refusal to acknowledge their families or otherwise confront reality.</p>
14. Brad & Kate (Vince Vaughn & Reese Witherspoon), Four Christmases

Everett Collection
<p>I&rsquo;m sorry, but I refuse to believe that Buddy has the life experience or emotional maturity to be in a functional relationship.</p>
13. Buddy & Jovie (Will Ferrell & Zooey Deschanel), Elf

Everett Collection
<p>Miles and Iris are both absolutely lovely people, there&rsquo;s just never any evidence of attraction between them &mdash; the accidental boob graze does <em>not </em>count &mdash; until the moment Miles volunteers to fly halfway around the world to spend New Year&rsquo;s with her.</p>
12. Miles & Iris (Jack Black & Kate Winslet), The Holiday

<p>Jamie and Aurelia are cute. Obviously they are soul mates because sometimes they say the same things in different languages without realizing the other is saying the same thing in a different language. Right? I mean, that&rsquo;s how love works, right?</p>
11. Jamie & Aurelia (Colin Firth & Lucia Moniz), Love Actually

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Obviously Jack and Sally are iconic. But also, he could stand to be a little less self-absorbed, and she could definitely hold out for someone who isn&rsquo;t totally dismissive of her consistently accurate insight.</p>
10. Jack & Sally (Chris Sarandon/Danny Elfman & Catherine O'Hara), The Nightmare Before Christmas

Everett Collection
<p>They&rsquo;re such an obvious perfect pair, it doesn&rsquo;t even matter that their romance is so contrived!</p>
9. Bob & Betty (Bing Crosby & Rosemary Clooney), White Christmas

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock
<p>With Miles and Iris as such an afterthought, <em>The Holiday</em>&rsquo;s real love story falls on Graham and Amanda, the latter of whom hasn&rsquo;t cried since she was 15. Guess who teaches her how to feel again?!</p>
8. Graham & Amanda (Jude Law & Cameron Diaz), The Holiday

Everett Collection
<p>Die hard. Love hard.</p>
7. John & Holly (Bruce Willis & Bonnie Bedelia), Die Hard

20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
<p>They aren&rsquo;t <em>Love Actually</em>&rsquo;s <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2017/12/20/love-actually-story-ranking/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">greatest love story</a>, but David and Natalie are the best couple among the Christmas classic&rsquo;s various pairings. He sees past her potty mouth! She sees past his PM-ness! Chocolate biscuits for everyone! &nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
6. David & Natalie (Hugh Grant & Martine McCutcheon), Love Actually

Peter Mountain/Universal Studios
<p>Just like a fairy tale.</p>
5. Bruce & Selina (Michael Keaton & Michelle Pfeiffer), Batman Returns

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock
<p>These two like each other, just the way they are. And what more could we ask for in a perfect Christmas couple?</p>
4. Mark & Bridget (Colin Firth & Renee Zellweger), Bridget Jones’s Diary

Everett Collection
<p>We admit that Esther&rsquo;s Grandpa is a better dancer than John Truitt. But when the sneaky old man twirls her around the Christmas tree and she waltzes back out on the other side in the boy next door&rsquo;s arms, it&rsquo;s nothing short of a St. Louis miracle.</p>
3. John & Esther (Tom Drake & Judy Garland), Meet Me in St. Louis

Everett Collection
<p>We dedicate this No. 2 position to all Mr. and Mrs. Cratchits across <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2017/12/22/christmas-carol-adaptations/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">all <em>Christmas Carol</em>s</a>. But what better couple to represent this sweet pair than Kermit and Miss Piggy?</p>
2. Bob & Emily Cratchit (Kermit & Miss Piggy), A Muppet Christmas Carol

Everett Collection
<p>No contest. It really is a wonderful life for George and Mary Bailey, but how could it not be when they have each other?</p>
1. George & Mary (Jimmy Stewart & Donna Reed), It’s a Wonderful Life

Everett Collection
