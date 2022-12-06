Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet were previously rumored to return for a sequel, though Meyers has said that those reports aren't true.

Fans of The Holiday are getting a lump of coal this Christmas season.

"So many DM's about this. Sorry but it's not true," Meyers wrote on Instagram. EW has further confirmed with another source connected to the situation that the sequel rumors are not true, and that Winslet has not signed on.

British outlet The Sun initially reported that Diaz — who recently announced her return to acting following a brief retirement from the screen — would reprise her role for another Holiday movie alongside Winslet, Law, and Black, set 17 years after the events of the first movie.

EW has reached out to representatives for the cast and distributor Sony, though none immediately responded to our request for comment.

THE HOLIDAY Cameron Diaz in 'The Holiday' | Credit: Simon Mein/Columbia Pictures

Following two women — one from America, the other living in London — who agree to swap homes for the holidays in order to heal from their respective romantic woes, The Holiday grossed over $200 million at the global box office upon its release, and has since become an annual viewing staple among its followers.

