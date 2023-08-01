Khleo Thomas has gone from Zero to Sub-Zero.

The Holes star, who played the juvenile delinquent Hector "Zero" Zeroni in the 2003 coming-of-age movie, recently won a Mortal Kombat 11 tournament at DreamCon in Austin — and he did so while dressed as the fictional pop star Powerline from A Goofy Movie.

Thomas triumphed in the tournament playing as the icy assassin Sub-Zero, the character he has primarily used since childhood.

Khleo Thomas in costume as Powerline from 'A Goofy Movie' Khleo Thomas in costume as Powerline from 'A Goofy Movie' | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The actor explained his personal connection to the game in an interview with Kotaku, noting that Mortal Kombat "is my favorite fighting game, 100 percent." He added, "It's a tradition with me and my brother that when the new MK game drops we play 100 matches to see who comes out on top. We've done this with every single MK game. I've always chosen Sub-Zero and he's always chosen Scorpion."

Thomas has continued acting into adulthood, appearing on such TV series as House, Bones, Shameless, and Sons of Anarchy. He also has built a sizable following as a gamer on YouTube and Twitch, playing games like Apex Legends and Diablo 4.

The Holes star is clearly a huge admirer of Powerline: In 2021, he posted a music video in which he appears in costume as the animated character and lip-syncs the beloved Goofy Movie song "I2I."

Powerline wasn't Thomas' only cosplay persona, though. On other days at DreamCon, he dressed as Batman Beyond and Zero from Mega Man X.

Thomas also recently reunited with Holes costar Shia LaBeouf for the 20th anniversary of the movie.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.