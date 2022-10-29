Vinessa Shaw, Omri Katz, and Jason Marsden tell EW whether they'd reprise their roles as Max, Allison, and Binx the cat in a potential third movie.

The original stars of Hocus Pocus are happy to convey our most *cracks knuckles* forbidden desires — if said desires include a potential Hocus Pocus 3.

Vinessa Shaw, Omri Katz, and Jason Marsden — the former child actors who first fronted Disney's 1993 classic — all exclusively tell EW that they'd sign on for a third Hocus Pocus movie if the studio wishes to bring the Sanderson Sisters back from the dead again.

"It's such a fun story, and obviously having us reminisce about this makes it that much more fun and the fondness keeps growing," Shaw, who starred as Allison, explains. Katz, who played Max, adds that he'd be "100 percent down to do it" if the opportunity arose, and Marsden, who voiced Binx the cat, would "absolutely" participate.

Hocus Pocus Vinessa Shaw and Omri Katz in 'Hocus Pocus' | Credit: Disney

The actors confirm that no official talks have occurred and that they were not asked to appear in September's Hocus Pocus 2. Still, the Anne Fletcher-directed film included a new scene that featured stand-ins for their characters in a flashback sequence.

The stars say they haven't read Disney's 2018 book Hocus Pocus & the All-New Sequel,im, which follows grown-up versions of Max and Allison as they help their teenage daughter fight the resurrected Sanderson Sisters, but Katz still sees a way forward related to the story outlined in the novel.

"Who's to say there has to be continuity in terms of the story? You can create any story. If they were to take the book and turn it into a screenplay, it doesn't have to be the witches coming back, they can just do whatever they want, and people will be stoked to see it regardless," he says. "The witches are 30 years older, so we've got to get this done sooner than later. We can't wait another 30 years. Sorry, it's the truth! I'm sure Bette does not want to be doing this at age 98."

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all joined the series once again for Hocus Pocus 2, as did Doug Jones, who again co-starred as the zombified Billy Butcherson. The sequel's story revolved around a new group of teens (Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham) who battle the witches after they return from the grave in contemporary Salem. While the movie has a somewhat definitive ending, a post-credits sequence teases the existence of another Black Flame Candle that could signal a further revival.

Hocus Pocus 2 The Sanderson Sisters return in 'Hocus Pocus 2.' | Credit: Disney+

"I'm envious of other actors who have franchises, and I was hoping for a sequel to First Wives Club, but we never got that," Midler previously told EW. "After 30 years with no sequel to Hocus Pocus, I've always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once. The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I'm glad we got to do it. I'd love to have a franchise — especially a character I love playing."

She adds, "If there was a third one, of course, I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"

Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 are now streaming on Disney+. Read EW's full interview with the OG stars here.

