Come little, travelers. Enter Airbnb's land of enchantment.

Ahead of Hocus Pocus 2's debut on Disney+ Friday, the rental company has invited a few brave souls to book a stay at a recreation of the Sanderson Sisters' house. For just $31 (a nod to the date of All Hallows' Eve, of course) on Oct. 20, two guests can spend the night in the cabin nestled in the remote woods of Salem, Mass.

Per the listing, guests can try their hand at spells enshrined in the ancient spellbook that guided the sistas in all their mischief, explore the rich, gothic history of Salem with visits to some of the town's most haunted properties, and watch a special screening of the highly-anticipated sequel set to feature the return of original witches Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

Hocus Pocus 2 Airbnb, HOCUS POCUS 2 'Hocus Pocus' fans can run amok at Airbnb's recreation of the Sanderson Sisters' house | Credit: Helynn Ospina; Inset: Matt Kennedy/Disney

All witches, zombies, and ghouls can request to book the stay beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12 at at 1 p.m. ET on Airbnb at airbnb.com/hocuspocus2. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Salem, whether by broomstick, vacuum cleaner, or any other mode of transportation. Airbnb will also make a one-time donation to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, which "aims to ensure that success is within reach of every young person who walks through their doors."

"There'll be everything you need," Najimy, who portrays Mary Sanderson in the beloved film, told PEOPLE. "The beds and the sheets and the furniture and the dead man's toe and the spiders. No, there's not going to be spiders, but a lot of the spooky, fantastic elements of the Hocus experience."

Hocus Pocus 2 Airbnb The interior of Airbnb's 'Hocus Pocus' rental | Credit: Helynn Ospina

And, yes, the cabin will include the Black Flame Candle, so virgins beware. "There's Mary's loft cottage and it'll be all decorated," Najimy said. "It's got the unique and frightening charm, just like Mary does. It's going to have all the best bits that you're hoping will be there."

Along with Najimy and co., Doug Jones will reprise his role as Billy Butcherson in the sequel, which will also star Hannah Waddingham, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, and Tony Hale. Set three decades after Max (Omri Katz), Allison (Vinessa Shaw), and Dani (Thora Birch) inadvertently bring the witches back to life, the sequel will follow a new batch of teens who once again square off against the Sandersons in modern-day Salem.

Hocus Pocus 2 Airbnb The exterior of Airbnb's 'Hocus Pocus' rental | Credit: Helynn Ospina

"There are three young girls who are relatively new to the world," Midler recently teased to EW of the new iteration. "They're not witches, but they have the potential to become witches, to follow in our footsteps. Pitting the young against the veterans, it's a conflict that audiences like to see. Who's going to win? Or, is anybody going to win? It's well thought-out and constructed, and it'll be satisfying because it's conflict, but conflict in a great special effects way, and a great magical way."

Hocus Pocus 2 Airbnb The interior of Airbnb's 'Hocus Pocus' rental | Credit: Helynn Ospina

As for whether the cast would ever conjure up a third film, "I feel like we're done," Najimy told EW. "We've pulled every story you could pull out of this. I guess, never say never, but I feel grateful that we got to do it again. I don't know that there are plans for a third one, but I know fans are dedicated to this film. I'm just happy we can bring this to them." Still, she has a spellbinding idea for a possible third iteration.

Hocus Pocus 2 Airbnb The interior of Airbnb's 'Hocus Pocus' rental | Credit: Helynn Ospina

"Kathy had a good idea that the third one should be animated," Parker said. "That would be cool and a smart idea. It's fun, funny, and could be interesting and innovative, like old-fashioned or new [animation]. Of course I'd be happy to have a conversation, it just depends on what Kathy and Bette want!" Midler added, "The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I'm glad we got to do it."

She continued, "I'd love to have a franchise — especially a character I love playing. If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"

Hocus Pocus 2 premieres Sept. 30 on Disney+.

