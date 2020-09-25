Hocus Pocus cast reunion set for Bette Midler's virtual Hulaween gala

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy will join Midler to benefit the New York Restoration Project.

Hocus Pocus type Movie Where to watch Close Streaming Options

I... smell... charity!

Bette Midler will kick off her annual Hulaween fundraising gala by conjuring up a magical reunion with her Hocus Pocus costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the actress' yearly costume gala — held to benefit the New York Restoration Project — will take place virtually this year, with Midler, Parker, and Najimy set to join forces throughout the evening in tribute to the 1993 cult classic film about a witchy, sisterly trio who return from the dead to terrorize a New England town.

Specific details regarding the reunion have yet to be announced, though the event is being retitled In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover for its 2020 iteration. Limited edition merchandise and virtual classes from the Sanderson Sisters Charm School are also available to fans in the run-up to the event.

Virtual tickets for the 2020 Hulaween event cost $10 and are available now, with proceeds from the Oct. 30 event going to benefit the NYRP's "dedication to creating more green space for underserved communities to grow their own food, connect, and access safe spaces directly in their neighborhood," according to a press release.

Related content:

Episode Recaps Previous 18 movie girl gangs we’d like to join By Mary Sollosi

See photos from Freeform’s spooktacular Hocus Pocus and Nightmare Before Christmas-themed Halloween House By Mary Sollosi

See the Hocus Pocus stars all grown up — and celebrating the 25th anniversary By Maureen Lee Lenker

16 Halloween TV Episodes, Specials, and Movies to Watch Out for This Year By Ruth Kinane Next