Meryl Streep, Mariah Carey, and more drop by Bette Midler's star-studded Hocus Pocus reunion

Hocus Pocus type Movie Where to watch Close Streaming Options

The Sanderson sisters returned in time for Halloween — and they brought an awful lot of friends with them.

Hocus Pocus stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reunited in character as the three witchy sisters on Friday to benefit Midler's New York Restoration Project nonprofit. The reunion special, dubbed In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover, also featured an enchanting slate of celebrity guests, who joined the three actresses to (virtually) spread the Halloween spirit.

Mariah Carey cameoed as herself, answering the door to find Midler's Winifred Sanderson. "I got news for you girl — Halloween’s nearly over, so scat!” Carey said. "It's my turn now, get out!" she added, slamming the door as her perennial hit "All I Want for Christmas is You" began to play.

Meryl Streep also appeared as "her Academy Award-winning self," to recall "a paranormal encounter with Winifred Sanderson" while filming 2014's Into the Woods.

Originally released in 1993, Hocus Pocus has become a cult classic in recent years, with a sequel in the works for Disney+. All three stars have confirmed their interest in returning for the potential follow-up, with Parker writing on Instagram, “We have all said yes. Now we wait.”

The actresses also reunited this week for a short PSA ahead of the reunion special, casting a "spell" on young people to encourage them to vote. "Part of me feels that, because so many young people felt disenfranchised in the last election — for whatever reason — my fervent hope is that those that sat out will decide that, even if a candidate can't get them to the exact destination point, the opportunity to get so much closer to where they know this country needs to be," Parker said.

Related content:

Episode Recaps Previous Family-friendly Halloween films for boos big and small By EW Staff

18 movie girl gangs we’d like to join By Mary Sollosi

See photos from Freeform’s spooktacular Hocus Pocus and Nightmare Before Christmas-themed Halloween House By Mary Sollosi

See the Hocus Pocus stars all grown up — and celebrating the 25th anniversary By Maureen Lee Lenker

16 Halloween TV Episodes, Specials, and Movies to Watch Out for This Year By Ruth Kinane

Hocus Pocus: Where are they now? By Megan Lewis Next