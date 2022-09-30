Every original Hocus Pocus reference in Hocus Pocus 2

You won't have to twist your bones (or bend your back) to spot all of the references to the OG Hocus Pocus in Hocus Pocus 2.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2.

So, you've waited what feels like 300 years for Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy to serve the cinematic equivalent to a virgin lighting a candle, and now you want your payoff! Good news, sistahs: Hocus Pocus 2 delivers a near constant barrage of throwback references to the 1993 original. Below, EW rounds up all of the sequel's nods and homages to Hocus Pocus — complete with time stamps — just so you don't have to twist your bones (and bend your back) searching.

Hocus Pocus 2 Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Cobweb the cat in 'Hocus Pocus 2.' | Credit: Disney+

3:31 — As Reverend Traske (Tony Hale) leads an angry mob of Salem citizens to the Sanderson Sisters' cottage in the film's 1600s-set opening sequence, Young Sarah exclaims, "We are not here!" while the villagers rap on the door. In the first film, Sarah also gives the sisters — who've just drained Emily Binx of her soul — away to approaching townsfolk. "We are just three kindly old spinster ladies," Winifred says. Sarah later squeals that they're actually "sucking the lives out of little children."

6:59 — After escaping to the nearby woods, Young Mary suggests that the girls form a calming circle to ease the tension, just as Mary does as an adult while Winifred spirals over their unspooling plan to steal the lives of children (right before the bus arrives).

7:36 — The sisters hear "Garden of Magic" (otherwise known as "Come Little Children," to many fans) as sung by Hannah Waddingham's Mother Witch before she approaches and gifts them with Book. Sarah returns to sing the song at around the 26:21, after Becca (Whitney Peak) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) resurrect her with another Black Flame Candle.

21:00 — While Gilbert (Sam Richardson) recites the story of Emily Binx's death and the subsequent hanging of the Sanderson Sisters, footage of the sequence from the first film plays onscreen.

29:52 — Once she arrives back in Salem, Winnie immediately seeks to "brew the life potion" and steal the souls of children with the help of Book, who doesn't answer when she calls. Mental gymnastics ensue, as Winnie urges her sisters to retrace their steps from their last night on Earth as a means to locate Book's whereabouts. "We were in the cottage, the boys were in the cages, and that's' when the sunrise tricked us," Mary explains, playfully nodding to bullies Ice (Larry Bagby) and Jay (Tobias Jelinek), whom we saw the sisters imprison in cages above their cauldrons in the 1993 film.

31:36 — Mary barks. Again. (We all remember this one.)

Hocus Pocus 2 Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy in 'Hocus Pocus 2' | Credit: Disney +

33:23 — Following Becca and Izzy to an "apothecary" (it's just a Walgreens), the witches search for children's souls in the beauty department, scouring the aisles in their iconic three-pronged formation, grunting as they slink through the store.

36:53 — Winifred discovers that Becca and Izzy lied about children's souls living in easily digestible, modern-day beauty products, and she aims to punish them by firing a green jolt of magic at them. As Allison (Vinessa Shaw) learned in the first film, salt repels dark magic, and Becca sprinkles it around her and Izzy to protect them from Winnie's wrath (it works).

37:28 — Unfortunately, Mary's vacuum cleaner from the first film doesn't make the jump from 1993 to 2022. The scene that leads the witches to unconventional modes of air travel, however, does: "We must fly" Winnie tells her sisters before they pursue Becca and Izzy out of the store. "On what?" Mary asks, recalling the exact exchange she had with Winifred 29 years prior. Here, the witches ride on updated versions of the cleaning tools they used three decades ago: Winifred boards a broom, Sarah trades a mop for a Swiffer, and Mary hums along on a pair of robotic vacuum machines.

38:15 — While the witches soar through the air, Winifred promises that they "run amok in Salem" once their evil plan to brew another potion is complete. Without missing a beat, Sarah gleefully repeats her favorite word (nine times — yes, we counted), just as she did in the first film.

41:12 — After pushing Becca and Izzy down the cottage stairs, Mary references her own demise from the first film, muttering a simple, "Buh bye!"

Hocus Pocus 2 'Hocus Pocus 2' recreates a scene from 'Hocus Pocus' from a new vantage point. | Credit: Disney+

42:13 — While Gilbert tells the witches about the first night he saw them on Halloween in 1993, he reveals that the night wasn't a great one for him leading up to that moment. "A bunch of boys stole all my candy," he says, clearly referencing Jay and Ice, who can be seen partying on the street with stolen goodies (and toilet-papering the neighborhood) toward the beginning of the first movie. We later see a young Gilbert watching the climax of the first film from a corner of the Salem cemetery (Max, Allison, Dani, and Doug Jones' Billy Butcherson are visible from behind in this sequence as well).

57:46 — At the Sanderson Sisters costume contest, we see a brief shot of the audience, where a group of attendees appear to be dressed as the Supremes — a clear reference to Salem citizens who wore similar costumes to the witches' performance of "I Put a Spell on You" in 1993.

58:57 — Taking the stage once again, the Sanderson Sisters put a spell on Salem's residents using the same incantation ("ah say ento pi alpha mabi upendi") they did while performing "I Put a Spell on You" decades ago.

1:00:32 — As the witches fly by a couple's window, we see that they're watching a scene from the first Hocus Pocus — featuring "Master" (Garry Marshall) and his "Little Woman" wife (Penny Marshall) — on television. This suggests that, in the world of the film, Sanderson Sisters lore is so prominent in Salem that the storied events from 1993's Halloween night seemingly translated into a biopic film.

Hocus Pocus 2 Gary and Penny Marshall make a brief appearance in 'Hocus Pocus 2.' | Credit: Disney+

1:00:52 — Mid-flight, Mary cruises by a young boy's bedroom window and lets out a wild scream similar to the one she lets out while watching TV in Master's home in the first film.

1:01:33 — Recalling the costume worn by Max (Omri Katz) and Dani's (Thora Birch) mother (Stephanie Faracy), one bewitched Salem citizen wears a cone-bra Madonna outfit while she dances through the street under the witches' spell.

Hocus Pocus 2 The Madonna cone bra costume makes another appearance in 'Hocus Pocus 2.' | Credit: Disney +

1:03:28 — Shortly after breaking into Cassie's (Lilia Buckingham) house, a smart device speaks to the Sisters. "There is a small woman trapped in that box," Mary observes, recalling Winnie's response to Master telling the sisters that he wants them to "meet the little woman" in the first film. "He has a little woman!" Winifred memorably exclaims in the first movie.

1:05:14 — "I smell children" — While the witches search for Becca and Izzy, Mary excitedly whispers, "I smell children!"

1:05:29 — Attempting to remember Becca's name, Mary calls her "Shish-ka-baby," the same name she gave to Dani (Thora Birch) upon the witches' first resurrection in 1993.

1:06:59 — To test the powers of Becca's salt circle, Winifred pushes Sarah into the forcefield, and her face smashes against the blockade, just like she used Sarah to test the safety of the "black river" (otherwise known as the street) in the first movie. This famously led Sarah to exclaim one of her most famous lines: "'Tis firm!"

Hocus Pocus 2 The Sanderson Sisters return in 'Hocus Pocus 2.' | Credit: Disney+

1:10:20 — After Traske returns home from the fair, he opens his garage door to find the Sanderson Sisters trapped inside Becca's salt circle. As his car lights cascade over them, they squeal, "The sun!" and plead for their lives. Mary quickly realizes the error: "My mistake, it's just a very small bus," she says, though the only reason she knows what a bus is traces back to the "contraption" the sisters ride en route to their *cracks knuckles* "forbidden desires" in the first film.

1:26:53-1:26:55 — Both Mary and Sarah burst into glittery dust once again, muttering the same final phrases ("Buh bye" and a gently whispered "goodbye") as they die for a third (perhaps final) time.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: