It's felt like 300 years (right down to the day) that Omri Katz starred in Hocus Pocus, but the OG actor still has fond feelings for his role in the beloved Halloween classic — and exclusively tells EW that he's down to conjure up more magic with the Sanderson Sisters in Disney's upcoming threequel Hocus Pocus 3.

"I'm excited for the new film!" Katz says via email, days after studio production head Sean Bailey announced that a third Hocus Pocus film was in early development. "Glad to see this franchise gain its popularity 30 years later."

While plot and casting details have yet to be finalized, Katz, who starred opposite Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy in director Kenny Ortega's 1993 seasonal staple, confirms that he'd join the gestating production if given the opportunity.

Doug Jones and Omri Katz in 'Hocus Pocus' Doug Jones and Omri Katz in 'Hocus Pocus' | Credit: Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

"Yes, I would return if Disney approached me," he says. "It would be an honor to return, hopefully with some of my fellow castmates, and make a fun addition to the franchise!"

In the first film, Katz portrayed Max Dennison, a California teen who relocates to Salem with his younger sister, Dani (Thora Birch), and teams with his local love interest, Allison (Vinessa Shaw), to fight back against the resurrected Sanderson Sisters as the evil witches wreak havoc after a three-century curse banished them to purgatory.

The Sanderson Sisters in 'Hocus Pocus 2' The Sanderson Sisters return in 'Hocus Pocus 2' | Credit: Disney+

Instead, Hocus Pocus 2 followed a new group of Salem teens (Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, and Lilia Buckingham) who unknowingly bring the Sanderson Sisters back from the dead 29 years after the events of the first installment. In an interview with EW, the trio of actresses revealed that an initial draft of the script included Birch as Dani, albeit as a grown-up schoolteacher who would've assisted them in their war against the witches.

In another exclusive Hocus Pocus 2 interview with EW, Midler elaborated on her desire to potentially film a third entry. "I'm envious of other actors who have franchises, and I was hoping for a sequel to First Wives Club, but we never got that. After 30 years with no sequel to Hocus Pocus, I've always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once. The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I'm glad we got to do it. I'd love to have a franchise — especially a character I love playing," Midler said at the time. "If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"

Added Parker: "Kathy had a good idea that the third one should be animated. That would be cool and a smart idea. It's fun, funny, and could be interesting and innovative, like old-fashioned or new [animation].... Of course, I'd be happy to have a conversation [for a third film], it just depends on what Kathy and Bette want!"

Hocus Pocus — which turns 30 on July 16 — and Hocus Pocus 2 are now streaming on Disney+.

