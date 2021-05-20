Hocus Pocus 2 confirmed: Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker all returning

It's been rumored for years, but on Thursday Disney officially confirmed that Hocus Pocus 2 is finally happening, and that the original witch trio of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will all return for the sequel.

The original 1993 film Hocus Pocus, which starred those actresses as the trio of witch sisters known as the Sandersons, was directed by Kenny Ortega and ended with the three magical ladies disintegrating into dust, but left open the possibility that they could return to haunt a new generation of kids in Salem.

HOCUS POCUS, Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, 1993, (c) Buena Vista/courtesy Everet From left, Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker in "Hocus Pocus." | Credit: Everett Collection

Over the years, the question of a sequel has been put to Parker and Midler more than once, and in 2019, it was reported that Disney had finally begun development on a sequel. Its existence was confirmed at Disney Investor Day last year, but now we have official details.

Hocus Pocus 2 will be directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal, 27 Dresses) and will feature a trio of three young women who accidentally wake up the Sandersons from their slumber, and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc in the world.

"Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film," Fletcher said in a statement. "I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can't wait to get started."

Hocus Pocus 2 will hit Disney+ in 2022.