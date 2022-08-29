"No talking cats!" director Anne Fletcher exclusively confirms to EW, adding that she had "some fun" exploring ways to bring Binx back in another way.

If, like Emily's ghost wandering a Salem cemetery, you've spent approximately 300 years searching for Thackery Binx (in the Hocus Pocus 2 trailer, of course), keep looking. In his place, however, is another adorable black cat that EW can reveal exclusive details about.

"That's Cobweb!" director Anne Fletcher tells EW of the cat who briefly appears in the teaser for the upcoming film. That's right: Disney's long-awaited sequel is set to continue the saga of the witchy Sanderson Sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy) with a new feline accomplice, who belongs to a new series character, Gilbert, played by Sam Richardson.

Though she sports a similar black coat, Cobweb won't be endowed with Binx's curse: There are "no talking cats" in Hocus Pocus 2, Fletcher confirms.

Instead, Cobweb takes up residence in Gilbert's occult attraction, the Salem Magic Shoppe, a converted store that occupies the same building the Sanderson Sisters used to call home.

Cobweb the cat in Hocus Pocus 2 Cobweb the cat drops into the Salem Magic Shoppe in 'Hocus Pocus 2.' | Credit: Disney+

Still, Fletcher explains, Binkx might be back in more creative ways, though not in cat form, as EW previously confirmed that original voice actor Jason Marsden would not reprise his role in the movie.

Fletcher calls Binx "the heart, for sure" of the first film, which was why the sequel pays homage to his legacy via Cobweb, but also nods to his actual existence in an opening sequence set in the 1600s.

"Billy and Binx, I wanted back," she explains of Winifred's zombified ex-lover, portrayed by veteran actor Doug Jones, though she's hesitant to reveal just how Binx will re-emerge in the film. "We're having some fun with him, so, we'll see."

Hocus Pocus 2 Cobweb the cat appears in the 'Hocus Pocus 2' trailer. | Credit: Disney+

Still, a wealth of talent behind the camera came back to conjure more Hocus Pocus, including producers David Kirschner and Steven Haft as well as musician John Debney, who composed the original movie's now-iconic score.

Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson in HOCUS POCUS 2 Doug Jones returns as Billy Butcherson in 'Hocus Pocus 2' | Credit: Matt Kennedy/Disney+

More new cast members joining Hocus Pocus 2 include Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak, Dirt's Lilia Buckingham, and American Horror Stories' Belissa Escobedo as the central teens attempting to thwart the witches' return to Salem. RuPaul's Drag Race queens Kahmora Hall, Ginger Minj, and Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté also have small roles as drag versions of the Sanderson Sisters, while Tony Hale portrays Salem's mayor. Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham also has a mystery role in the project.

Fans can cozy up to Cobweb even further when Hocus Pocus 2 releases Sept. 30 on Disney+.

