In an exclusive interview with EW, actress Belissa Escobedo — who, alongside Whitney Peak and Lilia Buckingham, play Salem teenagers attempting to vanquish the resurrected Sanderson Sisters — recalls an early draft of writer Jen D'Angelo's script that included Dani in a key role.

"She was going to be our schoolteacher," Escobedo explains, noting that, in that version of the script, she doesn't recall a version of Sam Richardson's character, Gilbert, appearing at all. "I remember talking to Anne about it being a thing where she was our teacher, and we went to her for help."

HOCUS POCUS Thora Birch in 'Hocus Pocus' | Credit: Everett Collection

Sources exclusively told EW in March that Birch was originally approached to play an adult Dani in a "good supporting role" in the project, though she had to back out due to scheduling conflicts with Netflix's Wednesday series, which she also ultimately didn't complete.

"We wanted to weave in all of the people that the fans loved, and when you sat back with all the ingredients and story, you're like, 'how do we make this work?'" Fletcher previously told EW. "It was very difficult to try to have them be a part of it because we did talk about it — painstakingly. You're trying to stay on track with story, even if they came in as a cameo. People would say, 'They could be in the background!' And I'm like, really? You're going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied? You're not going to be satisfied, you're going to be angry."

Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+. Read EW's full postmortem breakdown with the three stars.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: